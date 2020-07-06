Sunday was hot, it wasn’t all that humid, except for the Philly area, southern New Jersey, and Delaware where we still lied to the south of the aforementioned cold front and dew points crept up into the high 60s to around 70 degrees. The hot and humid air in these far southern areas combined with the weak front actually helped spark a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A prolonged period of hot and humid weather unfolds for much of the week ahead with pop-up storms possible each afternoon and evening. There’s a good chance for many that this will be the first heat wave of the summer...which may not break down until a disturbance skirts the East Coast later next weekend, offering up more clouds and a better chance for rain.
MONDAY
Plenty more heat is on tap for Monday as afternoon highs are expected to reach the low and mid 90s. Also this go around, it will start to feel a lot more humid. As winds become southerly throughout the day, dew points will climb to the more uncomfortable levels of the upper 60s to around 70 degrees by the afternoon. Sunshine will gradually mix with clouds through the afternoon and a shower or thunderstorm will likely pop up in spots thanks to a weak cold front dropping in from the north. While no organized strong or severe storms are expected, downpours and gusty winds are not out of the question. Any shower or thunderstorm that does fire up will likely last into the early evening. Then, skies turn mainly clear with patches of fog possible overnight as lows slip into the not so low upper 60s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Winds will retain a south or southwesterly component Tuesday and Wednesday, keeping dew points on the high side in the upper 60s to low 70s. That means another couple of hot days with highs near 90 degrees will be met by an overall "sauna-like" feel. As is often the case when both heat and humidity come together, showers and thunderstorms bubble up along with clouds during the afternoon, before diminishing after dark. Thanks to a strong ridge in the jet stream combined with the lack of any real surface features, once again no organized strong or severe storms are expected…mainly just some downpours and gusty winds. Tuesday’s activity appears to be rather isolated. Wednesday’s coverage of showers and storms may be just a tad greater thanks to a weak cold front moving across the Great Lakes into Upstate New York. Bottom line is, much of this time period will be partly sunny, dry, and steamy!
THURSDAY
Some upper-level ridging builds overhead Thursday which should act to suppress most of any shower and thunderstorm activity for a day. We won’t entirely rule out an isolated PM shower or storm Thursday given the heat and humidity, but the bottom line is, at this time most of the region appears to stay dry. It will be equally as hot and humid however as the two days prior with highs in the low 90s and feeling even more uncomfortable when humidity is factored into the equation. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies otherwise, with a starry night to follow as lows dip into the upper 60s.
FRIDAY INTO NEXT WEEKEND
By Friday or Saturday for the week ahead, our pattern may start to break down as an upper level trough appears to dig in from the north and west while a surface cold front also approaches from the north and west. It’s also possible an area of low pressure will be sliding up the Eastern Seaboard. If all of these things do indeed come together, we may be looking at a cloudier and stormier time either Friday or Saturday, or even both days, which would also help to lead to cooler temperatures. At this time, we’ll lean on Friday being the drier and sunnier day keeping highs around 90 degrees, then Saturday being the wetter and cloudier day dropping highs back into at least the upper 80s. This is still pretty far down the road, though, meaning a lot could change between now and then.