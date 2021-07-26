Thanks to the passage of a cold front, dew points will take a drop as the new week begins. So, although it will still be a hot start to the week, humidity will be tolerable.
Our weather looks pretty quiet as we move through the beginning of the week, with perhaps a thunderstorm or two to watch for in northern areas Tuesday evening and overnight as a cold front approaches from our north. That front will push south through the region on Wednesday keeping a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast, then a stronger cold front looks to move in from our west on Thursday bringing a greater chance for showers and thunderstorms.
No washouts are expected over the next several days as any thunderstorm chances will be your classic summertime hit-or-miss nature.
Behind Thursday's cold front, we'll have a comfortable close to the week and nice start to the weekend with low humidity again and comfy temperatures!
MONDAY
A cold front settling through the area may stall mainly south of the Lehigh Valley today. Some backyards, especially further south, may see a lingering shower and patchy or dense fog this morning.
Meanwhile, for much of the rest of the region, Monday looks dry and a bit less sticky as dew points actually drop back into the 50s again. The day will still be very warm, if not hot regardless, as skies start off somewhat cloudy in the morning, but gradually turn sunnier as we move into the afternoon with highs nearing 90 degrees.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
High pressure looks to build in for Tuesday leading to a mainly dry day with mostly sunny skies. Like Monday, the dew points and humidity may not be too terribly high, but it will still be a hot day regardless with afternoon highs nearing 90 degrees.
By Tuesday evening, we'll need to keep an eye on the possibility of a few thunderstorms, at least across areas north of the Lehigh Valley, as a cold front draped from the Great Lakes through Upstate New York starts pushing a little further south. This front will then push south through the region on Wednesday, but weaken as it does so, making for just a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm, primarily in the afternoon.
Wednesday also looks to be another very warm day, and perhaps a tad more humid compared to the beginning of the week, with highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The weak cold front that drops south through the area on Wednesday will lift back to the north as a warm front early in the day Thursday. This will briefly return a much more humid air mass to the region.
At the same time, we'll watch a stronger cold front stretching from eastern Canada down through the Great Lakes and Midwest eventually slide into our region later in the day Thursday. The front clashing with the more humid air will mean Thursday features limited sunshine along with an uptick in the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Our cold front is expected to clear the area and move out to sea by Friday morning allowing drier and more comfortable air to settle in for the day Friday. Dew points Friday should fall back into the 50s once more, and this should go along with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. This nice weather looks to take us into the start of the weekend!
