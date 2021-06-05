This weekend will be a major change compared to last weekend! Instead of unseasonably cool 50s in the afternoon. this time around temperatures are soaring to the 90s. Certainly, a summery feel in the air - quite literally as humidity will go up too under partly to mostly sunny skies. Moving into the new week, temperatures will remain toasty in the 90s but the risk for classic thunderstorms will also gradually go up as a front approaches midweek which may break what will likely be the first heat wave of the season by or before Thursday. Temperatures later in the week will mainly be in the 80s amid lower humidity and more dry time.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of June will feel a lot more like summer compared to the 50° rain from the last weekend of May, with partly to mostly sunny skies and increasingly hot temperatures. Dew points drop to around 60 degrees, which isn't as bad as the mid to upper 60s of the past few days, so the humidity levels should be more tolerable. Get ready for the heat however, as highs near 90 degrees on Saturday, and likely inch a degree or two higher by Sunday. It should be a dry weekend, as any thunderstorms likely stay well to our north over New England.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The dial stays cranked up as highs will mainly stay around 90 degrees each day, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. It's about that time…so get those air conditioners primed! Humidity levels begin to slowly creep up each day, which means a few thunderstorms may pop up by Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, especially as a cold front may approach as it drops south from eastern Canada. Once it passes, any potential heat wave would be over as some late week relief would arrive.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Behind our mid-week cold front, high pressure from eastern Canada tries to build in. Presuming it does and an easterly ocean fetch will set up, expect cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels with mostly dry weather. The heat will be lurking off to our south and west, but looks to be held there through the end of next week. Highs will likely ease back into the lower half of the 80s by the end of the week, more seasonable for this time of year.
