Hot, humid with heat index values around 100 and t-storms popping up later

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a shower and heavier t-storm. High: 94 TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and t-storms; some of the rain may result in flooding. Low: 72 THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, quite warm and humid with a couple of showers and a t-storm; the rain can be heavy. High: 86 Low: 73

*FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL LATE TONIGHT FOR MOST OF THE AREA *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING FOR THE DELAWARE VALLEY *HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR BERKS, LEHIGH, NORTHAMPTON, LEBANON, LANCASTER, WARREN, WESTERN CHESTER, WESTERN MONTGOMERY, UPPER BUCKS, HUNTERDON, SALEM, AND SOUTHEASTERN BURLINGTON COUNTIES

Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

While Tuesday morning actually started rather comfortable, by the afternoon we saw high temperatures return to the low 90s, and dew points climbed to the upper 60s making the air temperature feel like it was in the mid 90s. This was hot no doubt, but nothing compared to the excessive, and even dangerous, heat and humidity set to arrive later this week as the heat index will reach the triple digits and possibly as high as 110 degrees by the start of the weekend.

We also saw some t-storms fire Tuesday afternoon, primarily across western and central Pennsylvania, but a few of these were able to sneak eastward into parts of our area late in the day. By the time we reached midnight, much of this activity died out making for a dry and partly to mostly cloudy overnight with low temperatures not dropping below 70 degrees in many spots and very muggy conditions.

Look for a partly sunny, hot and humid rest of our Wednesday with high temperatures reaching the mid 90s for many and heat index values around or just above 100 degrees. The Delaware Valley may see heat index values exceeding 105 degrees. Some leftover remnants of Barry will be working their way eastward from the Ohio Valley towards western Pennsylvania teaming up with a frontal boundary stretching from the Great Lakes into Upstate New York. These features combining with dew points in the 70s will help increase the chance for scattered showers and t-storms later this afternoon, especially the further north and west one travels from the Lehigh Valley.

Showers and t-storms will likely be most numerous across our area tonight into at least Thursday morning as the aforementioned remnants of Barry slide right across Pennsylvania and continue to interact with a front just to our north.

As a general rule, 0.50 to 1 inch of rain is expected, but due to the tropical origin of some of the activity tracking across our area, persistent downpours will be possible which could lead to as much as 2 to 4 inches of rain resulting in localized flooding. While a shower or t-storm may still occur for the PM hours Thursday, the coverage should not be as great as compared to earlier. It will still be a mostly cloudy day however and this will give us a break from the 90-degree heat, although dew points will remain in the uncomfortable 70s.

Barry's remnants and the front it had been teaming up with to our north will slide offshore for Friday as Bermuda high pressure re-strengthens and a strong ridge in the jet stream builds into the eastern half of the country. The rain will be gone, but the heat and humidity will really crank up as the most oppressive air mass of the summer so far arrives and continues through the weekend. Expect a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine each day, with little to no t-storm activity to possibly cool you off, except for later Sunday afternoon when a weak cold front may drop into our area from the north. High temperatures will soar into the mid and even upper 90s, and the heat index will surge into the triple digits with Saturday likely the hottest day. Excessive heat warnings that are currently in effect for the Delaware Valley will likely be expanded to cover more of the area as the sizzling heat and humidity builds in. This level of heat can be dangerous, especially extended over a few days, so be sure to use caution, drink plenty of fluids, and limit outdoor activities and overexertion later this week.

The heat wave will likely break on Monday as a stronger cold front is expected to track through from the west bringing scattered showers and t-storms and high temperatures returning to the upper 80s. It will still be humid Monday, but once we get behind the cold front, a good chunk of the rest of the week looks to be more comfortable and dry with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Have a great and safe rest of the week and get ready to do some sweating!