Our very dry May has ended and now the first two days of June look to follow suit with increasingly hot and consistently dry weather.
Highs will climb well into the 80s with plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday, with the first 90-degree day of the year for many likely on Friday.
While hot, it will not be humid, and it's only one day of 90° high temperatures before cooler air arrives for the first weekend of June.
There might be a shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon or evening as a back door cool front approaches from the north.
As that back door cold front drops down from New England on Saturday, we'll get at least the chance of some badly needed rain. But it won't be the widespread soaking we need, rather just a few scattered showers or a t-storm that won't put much of a dent in our increasing rainfall deficit.
Behind that front, it's sharply cooler with highs settling back well down into the 70s from Sunday into early next week.
With a cut-off low pressure wandering over New England or just off the Northeast coast, the chance of a scattered shower or two may linger in the forecast into early next week. However, scattered is again the key word, with unfortunately no soaking rains in the forecast.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The first two days of June will pick up right where May left off, with abundant sunshine and mostly sunny skies expected both Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures will be on the rise, with widespread upper 80s our forecast highs for Thursday, and some 90° high temperatures likely on Friday, the first widespread 90-degree heat of the season.
There is a chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Friday afternoon or evening in some locations. While hot, we'll keep the humidity in check, so it won't feel any hotter than what the thermometer reads it is outside.
And it's one and done for this round of 90-degre heat, as a cold front will knock temperatures back over the weekend.
SATURDAY
A back door front will slide south from New England and upstate New York on Saturday, delivering a mostly cloudy day to start the weekend, and perhaps a few scattered shower or a thunderstorm.
It will be far from the soaking rain we need, and instead just some scattered activity that won't amount to much for most, with the day likely more dry than wet overall and some places getting skipped over by the scattered nature of the activity.
Still, it's the first chance of raindrops in over a week or two, even if there won't be enough of them to be beneficial.
Saturday's highs will be around 80 degrees, about 10 degrees cooler than Friday, with cooler air still to come later in the weekend.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
We'll be squarely on the cooler side of our back door front later in the weekend into early next week, as a cut-off low likely forms and meanders around or just off of the New England coast for a few days.
While the best chance of showers will be closer to this low, a couple of scattered showers and some extra clouds may occasionally pivot around this low in our direction.
It likely only amounts to the chance of a scattered shower or two here or there Sunday and Monday, again far from the soaking rain we need.
Still, it will be cooler with highs in the 70s and at least the chance of a few showers Sunday and Monday into early next week.
