June began with the same sunny and dry conditions that dominated pretty much the entire month of May. In fact, we turned up the heat on this first day of June, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Thursday, and temperatures will likely match that for Friday. Much cooler air will arrive over the weekend, with highs in the 70s. Despite the abnormally dry spring and an increasing need for rain, with parts of eastern PA now deemed to be in a moderate drought, there's little beneficial or soaking rain in sight. There may be a spotty shower or t-storm later Friday, and a few spotty showers on Saturday, and maybe some spotty showers sometime early next week. But any rain will be light and scattered, and likely not even put a dent in our growing rainfall deficits. Expect a stretch of partly sunny and cooler 70-something-degree days next week with a shower here or there, but the mainly dry weather pattern likely continuing.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
We will wrap up the work and school week with yet another mostly sunny day, and a hot one too, the hottest so far this spring for some of us. Look for highs around or just above the 90-degree mark, but thankfully it won't feel any hotter as the humidity remains comfortably low. There could be a pop-up afternoon thunderstorm in a few spots, most likely in the Poconos or far North Jersey as a back door front starts to press down from the north in our direction. A spotty shower or thunderstorm will remain possible overnight as well, even though activity will be isolated and most of the time will remain dry.
SATURDAY
A back door front will slide south through the area Saturday, bringing a shift in wind from the east and northeast and therefore cooler temperatures. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers or a rumble of thunder, most likely farther west into central PA as our cold front presses in that direction. Rainfall amounts will be light and scattered, and not everyone gets wet. Everyone will be cooler though, with highs back into the mid-70s. There could be some break of sun, especially later in the day, with more clearing overnight.
SUNDAY
Even cooler air will settle in for the second half of the weekend, with highs closer to the 70-degree mark Sunday. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, and a mainly dry albeit cooler day to wrap up the first weekend of June. Low pressure will slowly spin southeast of New England, eventually backing in towards New England next week but largely leaving us alone, save a few spotty showers peppered throughout next week.
FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK
With a cut-off low meandering around New England a good chunk of next week, expect any steadier showers to largely remain up there to our north and east, as much as we'd love the have some beneficial rain. Instead, we'll likely have a string of partly sunny and slightly cooler than average days, with highs mostly in the mid-70s through most of the week, a bit below our average high in early June, which is approaching 80-degrees. While that low may be close enough at times for a few spotty showers here and there, perhaps most likely on Tuesday though difficult to time, they will not provide the soaking we need. Instead, it's just a few scattered showers here and there, and much of the time and perhaps much of the area may stay mostly dry.
TRACK THE WEATHER: