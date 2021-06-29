As high temps in the 90s continue for a third day in Berks County and the Lehigh Valley, hot weather continues across much of the country as well.
It's all because the jet stream is much farther north than usual.
The jet stream is our barrier between cool air to the north and warm air to the south. The farther north the jet stream goes, the farther north warm air goes.
Case in point: parts of Canada have been under heat warning, particularly western Canada.
On Monday, records were set in the Pacific Northwest. Seattle hit 107 degrees and Portland hit 115.
This hot weather can even cause roads to buckle!
We have another pavement buckle, this one on northbound I-5 at NE 195th St. The two center lanes are blocked. The HOV lane is open to ALL traffic in this area. pic.twitter.com/fk2Vk7VBjh— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 28, 2021
As crazy as that sounds, it's not uncommon. It happens across the country, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation explains how it happens: "When a road is constructed, it is cut into segments, creating a space for expansion and contraction. Sometimes that space is not enough and when that happens, the pavement buckles or blows up, particularly when the pavement is older and weaker. The warmer the temperature, the more the pavement material expands."
The National Weather Service retweeted this video of pavement temperature in downtown Portland.
Relief is on the way, but it isn't here yet. At least not in Portland. Here's an idea of what your pet's paws would feel on sunny sections of your neighborhood streets and sidewalks. #PNWheatwave #PetSafety https://t.co/74EA9kzqgY— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) June 29, 2021
It's also a good reminder of how much hotter pavement can get. Keep that in mind if you have pets that you walk outside. Limit or reconsider their time walking on pavement as the hot weather continues here at home.
Even though the 90s sound high, we're not that far above average. The average high is 85, and 90s are more common these days.
On average, we have 5 days in the 90s each June. That's up from 3 days. The National Climate Data Center updates our averages every 10 years to better monitor climate trends. They just updated the averages in May.
Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center expects above average (above mid 80s) weather to happen a lot more in July.
Take heat seriously. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths. On average, the heat leads to more deaths than tornadoes or flooding each year.
Be aware of heat exhaustion and heat stroke symptoms if you plan to be out in the hot and humid weather for long periods of time.
By the way, vehicles get so hot because they act like greenhouses: they trap heat.
Please don’t leave your pets in your cars. Also, they can’t sweat! https://t.co/ZGZyYq1QGX— 𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝘿𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙨 ⚡️ (@TstormTrent) June 28, 2021