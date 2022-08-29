The week ahead will close out the month of August, and that also means we count down the final couple days of meteorological summer. It will certainly feel like summer right through the final day of the month on Wednesday. That includes plenty of heat, with warmer than average highs around or just above 90 degrees most days, and enough humidity to make things more uncomfortable than they already are. And in what has been a very dry summer, it should come as no surprise that things likely remain mainly dry through Monday as well. We should see a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms return later Tuesday and Tuesday night, ahead of a cold front that will slide offshore on Wednesday. And just like that as we turn the calendar to September and meteorological fall on Thursday, the heat and humidity will be gone and seasonably and comfortably warm highs closer to 80 degrees with refreshingly low humidity will be ours to enjoy later in the week, likely continuing into the start of the big Labor Day holiday weekend.
MONDAY NIGHT
Overall, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening. Some patchy fog is also possible late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will fall through the 70s, possibly upper 60s amid muggy conditions.
TUESDAY
A solid southwesterly wind flow on Tuesday will keep the heat going across the region and really kick up the humidity. We expect highs to reach the low 90s Tuesday with heat index values several degrees warmer due to the higher humidity. At the same time, a cold front will be tracking in from our north and west later in the day Tuesday. The clash of the front with the hot and humid air will result in scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region later Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. This will be our next best chance for measurable rainfall with some heavy downpours possible in any thunderstorm. We may also need to watch for a few stronger cells as well that could produce hail, flooding downpours and gusty winds, especially from the Lehigh Valley and places north and west.
WEDNESDAY
The cold front looks to clear the area for Wednesday moving offshore and allowing dry weather to resume across the region with a mix of sun and clouds. The cold front should also take the higher heat and humidity with it meaning the last day of August and Meteorological summer, while quite warm, should be a much more comfortable day compared to Tuesday. We expect the highs to reach the middle and upper 80s Wednesday and also becoming less humid throughout the day. Nighttime temperatures will also be more comfortable, falling to the upper 50s.
REST OF NEXT WEEK
High pressure from the Great Lakes looks to settle in for Thursday and beyond, leading to some really nice weather as we move towards the Labor Day holiday. We expect highs Thursday and Friday to reach the low 80s with much lower and more comfortable dew points in the 40s and 50s. To top it off, both days look dry and mostly sunny. High pressure looks to remain in control for the holiday weekend keeping the dry weather and mostly sunny skies around. Dew points and humidity also should remain low, although temperatures do look to climb a little bit higher through the 80s. We expect highs in the mid 80s for Saturday, and upper 80s for Sunday.
