Even though the start of September is the start of "meteorological" fall, the calendar says summer has about three weeks left, and it will certainly feel like it later in the holiday weekend and beyond through most of next week. Ironically, the hottest stretch of weather this summer appears to be coming after Labor Day, with 90-degree heat likely for a four or five day stretch, starting either Sunday or Labor Day and continuing through Thursday. All the while, it's partly to mostly sunny and dry, with no rain in the forecast really until next Friday when a few scattered thunderstorms are possible ahead of a cold front. Before the heat and humidity build over the second half of the weekend, we'll have some refreshingly comfortable weather to enjoy through Saturday night, with low humidity, comfortably cool nights in the 50s, and daytime highs in the low 80s on Saturday, before the 90-degree heat makes its first return to the area in over a month, and sticks around for a while!
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY AND LABOR DAY MONDAY
The heat will be on as we work towards Labor Day, and the humidity will slowly be turned on too. Expect mostly sunny skies to continue for Sunday, then just a tad more cloud cover, but no worse than partly sunny skies, for Labor Day Monday meaning the weather will cooperate with any and all outdoor plans you may have for the holiday weekend. Highs should climb into the upper 80s on Sunday, with perhaps a few backyard thermometers flirting with the 90-degree mark, as dew points climb into the low 60s, which is moderately but still tolerably humid. Come Monday, expect highs in the low 90s as the humidity creeps up a bit further and dew points inch up into the more humid mid 60s, probably allowing the heat index to inch up too, making it feel a few degrees hotter than what your backyard thermometer reads.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Summer may "unofficially" end after Labor Day, but our summery weather pattern will keep right on going past the holiday next week. In fact, the middle of next week looks to be the hottest and stickiest days of this late season stretch, with highs around 90-95 degrees, and some records may even be flirted with. Expect hazy sunshine mixed with a few clouds through Wednesday, with low to mid 90s for our actual highs, and the heat index creeping a bit higher into the mid to upper 90s when the humidity is factored in. There's still no real chance of rain in sight through mid-week, so don't cover up or put away those air conditioners just yet even though it’s now September.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The heat and humidity will likely continue Thursday and perhaps into Friday as well, as we await a cold front on Friday to likely give us our only chance of rain in the forecast, in the form of a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Depending on the timing of that front, we'll either be in the mid 80s and humid, but not as hot if the front is quicker and brings more clouds and an earlier rain chance, or upper 80s to near 90 degrees if the front is slower. We should see a return to more seasonably warm lower 80s for highs next weekend.
