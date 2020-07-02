While more clouds and some scattered thunderstorms kept temperatures down in the low to mid 80s over the past few days, a sunnier and drier day allowed highs to soar to 85 to 90 degrees across much of the area today. And we're not done heating up yet either, as we'll wrap up the week on Friday with even hotter and more humid weather. A cold front will approach from the north later Friday into Friday night, delivering our next chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms, a few of which could be on the gusty side. Behind that front, the 90-degree heat that we will sweat to on Friday will be replaced by still warm and rather humid but not as hot weather for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. High pressure builds in to keep most of the weekend dry, although a spotty shower or thunderstorm can't entirely be ruled out Saturday afternoon or evening. Expect seasonably warm highs in the mid to upper 80s throughout the weekend with moderate humidity levels, what most of us expect for July 4th and early summer. Heat and humidity levels are expected to rise next week with small but daily chances of some pop-up scattered thunderstorms. A prolonged stretch of 90-degree highs may lead to the first widespread heat wave of the summer across most of the area.
TONIGHT
Most of our Thursday was dry and most of the overnight should be as well, but there is just the slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm during the evening in one or two spots. It should be the exception to the rule, with the rule being a mostly clear and moonlit sky with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Dew points will creep up overnight so some mugginess may become a little more apparent by morning.
FRIDAY
We're saving the hottest for last this week, with mostly sunny skies for a good part of Friday sending highs into the low to mid 90s for most. Some clouds will bubble up and mix in with the sun in the afternoon, especially north of the Lehigh Valley. And as a cold front approaches from the north late in the day, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop across upstate New York and drop south into northeastern Pennsylvania and northwestern New Jersey late in the day. So the best thunderstorm chances Friday afternoon will be north of Interstate 78, with that shower and storm chance moving south in the evening and overnight but gradually diminishing as the night progresses. Humidity levels inch higher as dew points rise through the mid and perhaps upper 60s in spots, which will drive the heat index higher into the 90s.
SATURDAY (FOURTH OF JULY) AND SUNDAY
It looks like our cold front will settle south of the area for the start of the holiday weekend, which will suppress the 90 degree heat farther to our south as well. So seasonably warm mid 80s are expected for high temperatures for the holiday, thanks to a cooler east to northeast wind behind our front. While the front will mark a change in temperatures, it won't bring a refreshingly comfortable air mass in its wake, so expect the humidity to linger into the weekend but perhaps ease a bit compared to Friday's higher levels. A stray shower or thunderstorm can't entirely be ruled out, but most of the Fourth of July looks dry. Highs on Sunday will inch up into the upper 80s, and the already small thunderstorm chance on Saturday diminishes even further Sunday, which looks primarily dry.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Temperatures will continue to inch up through early next week, with 90-degree high temperatures, and perhaps a string of 90-degree days, increasingly likely. A daily thunderstorm will remain a fixture in the forecast, but only isolated storms are possible and most of the time will remain dry. Most of the area hasn't had a heat wave yet, which is officially three or more days in a row with highs of at least 90 degrees. Next week, a heat wave looks likely for many.