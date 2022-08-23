For over a week, we had Monday circled as our best chance of rain all month. And Mother Nature certainly delivered, but not equally, with some spots getting up to a half inch of rain, while others saw 2-4 inches and some flash flooding as it rained too much too quickly. The Lehigh Valley, the Poconos, and North Jersey were the wettest regions on Monday, as we put a big dent in our summer-long dry spell. While the radar is much quieter 24 hours later, there are a few showers late Tuesday afternoon and evening, but rainfall will be much lighter and more scattered compared to Monday. Once any evening showers diminish, we'll have a pair of mostly sunny and hot but not too humid days for Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a hot and humid Friday with the chance of a spotty late day storm. So we're back to the mainly dry pattern for the rest of the week, and for most of the upcoming weekend too. The 90-degree weather backs off for Saturday and Sunday, which look seasonably warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sun, and perhaps a spotty shower over an otherwise dry weekend.
TONIGHT
Outside of a few spotty showers or a thundershower through this evening, more likely along and north of Interstate 78, look for partly cloudy skies overnight with lowering humidity as more comfortable air builds in. Lows will be in the low 60s, with a little patchy fog possible, especially in areas that see an evening shower.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
We'll have a pair of mostly sunny and hotter but also less humid and entirely dry days for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will inch closer to 90 degrees on Wednesday, likely falling a few degrees short in the upper 80s, with Thursday offering a better shot at eclipsing the 90° mark. While hot, dew points should be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees both days, which is comfortable for August in terms of humidity levels. Dew points will rise later Thursday night ahead of our next cold front, due in on Friday.
FRIDAY
Our next cold front is due to slide through later Friday or Friday night, but there won't be much moisture for it to work with and the better shower or thunderstorm chance will lie to our north over Upstate New York and New England. Still, a spotty shower or storm is possible later Friday or Friday night, although much of the time likely remains dry. With a modest surge in humidity ahead of our front coupled with still hot highs around the 90-degree mark, this will be the most uncomfortable day of the forecast overall.
THIS WEEKEND
At this point, the weekend looks to feature a mix of clouds and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, with mainly dry weather throughout as high pressure over New England is our primary weather maker. However, there will be an easterly flow around that high, which will come off the ocean, and could supply just enough moisture and instability for a pop up shower or thundershower, more so Sunday or Sunday night than Saturday. So most of the weekend is dry, seasonably warm, and seasonably and moderately humid, with highs in the mid 80s each afternoon. It's the last weekend before Labor Day, as the clock continues to tick on summer.
TRACK THE WEATHER: