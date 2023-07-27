Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will be in place across our region today and tomorrow. The combination of heat and humidity may push the heat index up to around 100 degrees at times, most likely Thursday and Friday afternoons. Some high temperatures will approach 90 degrees Saturday, too, which could lead to an official heat wave by Saturday, the first of the season for some, and the hottest conditions we've seen so far this not-so-hot summer. We'll watch for a few spotty but gusty thunderstorms on Thursday; however, Friday looks dry. A cold front will drop from Canada on Saturday, producing our next best chance of showers and thunderstorms, and also breaking what may very well be a 3 day heatwave through Saturday. Cooler and less humid air arrives Sunday and likely sticks around through early next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY
Thursday looks hazy, hot, and humid, and also now looks like another opportunity for a few gusty thunderstorms as another disturbance likely kicks off a few afternoon and early evening storms for parts of the area. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a 'slight' risk for severe storms, with plenty of heat and humidity to fuel a stronger storm or two. The main concern with any severe weather should be damaging winds and flooding downpours, however some large hail and even a brief spin-up of a tornado also can’t entirely be ruled out. While the storms will be scattered, the heat will be widespread, with highs likely between 90 and 95 degrees and dew points close to 70 degrees, leading to the feels like temperature likely nearing 100 degrees ahead of any storms on Thursday.
FRIDAY
Friday will be just as hot and humid as Thursday, without the chance for any storms to briefly cool you off. Expect plenty of hazy sunshine, with highs again in the low to mid 90s and the heat index to around 100 degrees. We may flirt with 90 degrees again Saturday, but thunderstorms will likely cap how hot it gets and for how long, with long term relief following those Saturday thunderstorms.
SATURDAY
We may sneak in another 90-degree day on Saturday, if we can keep the thunderstorms away for some of the day and heat things up. For now, let's go partly sunny and hot and humid with highs around 90 degrees on Saturday, but with some showers and t-storms an increasing possibility as the day progresses. It will be the last hot and humid day for a little while at least, as relief arrives for the second half of the weekend. Once again, we’ll likely have to watch for a few of those t-storms containing strong winds, hail, heavy downpours, and maybe even a brief tornado spin-up.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Partly to mostly sunny skies are likely now for the end of the weekend and the start of next week, with cooler, comfier, and less humid air arriving behind a cold front, which should steadily sink south instead of a slower southward progression. The faster movement allows for drier and nicer weather Sunday and Monday, with highs in the low 80s and dew points falling all the way back into the 50s leading to much more comfortable humidity.
