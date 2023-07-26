After a wet and stormy Tuesday afternoon, our focus now shifts to incoming heat and even higher humidity. That will likely lead to a late week heat wave, the first of the season for some, and the hottest temperatures we've seen so far this not-so-hot summer. There could be a few spotty but gusty thunderstorms on Thursday, but most of the next three days will be dry, and the hot weather will be the main talking point. The combination of heat and humidity may push the heat index up to around 100 degrees at times, most likely Thursday and Friday afternoons. A cold front will drop from Canada on Saturday, producing our next best chance of showers and thunderstorms, and also breaking what will be a likely 3 or 4 day heatwave from Wednesday to Saturday. Cooler and less humid air arrives Sunday and likely sticks around through early next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday will be a thunderstorm-free day, with partly sunny skies and moderate humidity levels. The heat will start to build too, though the hottest weather will wait until Thursday and Friday to arrive. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, and the heat index may pop into the low 90s when the humidity is factored in.
THURSDAY
Thursday looks hazy, hot, and humid, and also now looks like another opportunity for a few gusty thunderstorms as another disturbance likely kicks off a few afternoon storms for parts of the area. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a 'slight' risk for severe storms, with plenty of heat and humidity to fuel a stronger storm or two. While the storms will be scattered, the heat will be widespread, with highs likely around 90-95 and dew points close to 70 degrees, leading to the feels like temperature likely nearing 100 degrees ahead of any storms on Thursday.
FRIDAY
Friday will be just as hot and humid as Thursday, without the chance for any storms to briefly cool you off. Expect a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine, with highs again in the low to mid 90s and the heat index to around 100 degrees. We may flirt with 90° again Saturday, but thunderstorms will likely cap how hot it gets and for how long, with long term relief following those Saturday thunderstorms.
SATURDAY
We may sneak in another 90-degree day on Saturday, if we can keep the thunderstorms away for some of the day and heat things up. For now, let's go partly sunny and hot and humid with highs around 90 degrees on Saturday, but with some showers and t-storms an increasing possibility as the day progresses. It will be the last hot and humid day for a little while at least, as relief arrives for the second half of the weekend.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Partly to mostly sunny skies are likely now for the end of the weekend and the start of next week, with cooler, comfier, and less humid air arriving behind a cold front, which should steadily sink south instead of a slower southward progression. The faster movement allows for drier and nicer weather Sunday and Monday, with highs in the low 80s with lower humidity.
