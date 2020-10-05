The leaves are changing for fall, but have you ever wondered how the weather affects the color?
Because we had a lot of dry days in late August and September, experts say this year is expected to be an excellent fall foliage season.
Ryan Reed works for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Forestry, and he's one of the state's leading fall foliage experts.
Every week, he and his team publish a report of where you can see the best fall color.
Too much rain is the enemy of fall color, Reed says.
If you get too much prior to the leaves changing, the colors that fall are often less vibrant and the leaves fall a lot quicker.
Yet, it's good to have some rain once the leaves do change color.
"When there's water present in the soil, the tree will hold onto its leaves a little longer," Reed explains.
So, it's good that we had rain 7 of the last 10 days (September 26-October 5, 2020).
If you're wondering why some trees seemed to turn early this year, it was because of that blast of cold air we had a few weekends ago.
Once we have a few frosty nights in a row, it triggers the trees to start changing.
It was surprising how suddenly some trees changed the other week.
It even caught Reed by surprise: "I was walking my girls out to the bus and I looked over into the neighboring ravine, where there's this nice hillside of trees and it was just gorgeous. I was like wow, when did that happen? Well, it literally happened over night!"
The cold gets the leaves to stop producing chlorophyll, the chemical that gives plants their green color.
Sunlight is made up of all colors, and chlorophyll absorbs all colors of sunlight except for green. Because leaves can't absorb green, the chlorophyll reflects the green light all around, which is why leaves appear green.
When the plants produce less chlorophyll, the other chemicals present in the leaves lead to their color, explained Mr. Dan Lammey, a high school biology teacher in the West Chester Area School District.
There's so much chlorophyll in leaves in the spring and summer that it masks the other chemicals in the leaves. These are the chemicals that would cause a leaf to look produce orange or yellow.
When the leaves stop producing as much chlorophyll, the chemicals that can't absorb the orange light in sunlight and the chemicals that can't absorb the yellow light now show up.
Fall is the only time of the year that leaves produce the chemicals that lead to a leaf looking red, said Lammey.
This fall, the reds on the trees are looking particularly vibrant.
You can see the chemicals hidden in the leaves firsthand. All you need is a penny, a paper towel, and some fresh leaves.
Mr. Lammey explained how it works:
Get some fresh leaves off a tree and dry them off with a paper towel.
Cut a new paper towel into a small strip. You want the strip to be about half a foot long and about two fingers across. If you want to be exact, we're talking 5-6" in length and ½-1" in width.
Place towel strip on hard surface.
Cover the bottom of the strip with a green leaf and firmly roll (don't drag) a coin across the leaf with enough pressure to create a thin mark on the towel.
Repeat several times using a new sections of the leaf each time: you want this leaf mark on the towel to be very dark, but also very thin. So, try to roll over the same section of the towel each time.
Tape your towel to the middle of a pencil or pen, and suspend the strip in the middle of a cup or glass. You want your towel to be just above the bottom of the cup.
Get rubbing alcohol and carefully pour it down the side of the cup so that you don't splash the towel with any.
Keep pouring in the alcohol until it reaches the towel: You want the bottom of the towel strip touching the alcohol, the alcohol has to be below your leaf line. 91% percent Isopropyl alcohol works best, and it's available your local pharmacy or grocery store.
Allow the alcohol to move up the towel strip.
When the alcohol interacts with the chemicals in that leaf mark you made, you'll see stripes of colors, colors often hidden by the chlorophyll.
If you use a green leaf, you'll often see a stripe or stripes of green (from the chlorophyll), then a band of yellow (from the xanthophyll in the leaf), and a stripe of yellow/orange (from the carotene). Carotenes are the same chemicals that give carrots their color.
Mr. Lammey also recommends that you try this experiment with colored leaves. You'll see a different lineup of colors because the chemicals present in those leaves are different.
If you're in the mood for a road trip, find out where the fall color is peaking in New Jersey or check out one of these lesser visited parks in Pennsylvania.