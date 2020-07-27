An area of high pressure centered off the East Coast, often referred to as a Bermuda high, delivered a southwesterly flow through Pennsylvania and New Jersey that sent temperatures soaring into the 90s again on Monday. Those temperatures, combined with dew points that gradually crept upwards, led to heat indices that topped out near 100° at times during the afternoon. The Bermuda high will begin to lose its grip on the area on Tuesday as a stagnant low spinning over Eastern Canada causes a cold front to rotate through the region late in the day.. While the advancement of this front will continue to drive dew points up on Tuesday, temperatures will take a slight step back as they top out near 90°. This front will also result in scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm on Tuesday, but those will primarily come during the late morning on with the best dynamics falling across Northern Pennsylvania and areas north and east. By Wednesday, that front will have dipped to our south, creating a corridor for activity across the Virginias and Carolinas for the remainder of the week while the low over Eastern Canada slowly begins wash out. Meanwhile, high pressure will begin to wedge its way into Pennsylvania and New Jersey via the Great Lakes. The combination of all of this will mean Wednesday will act like a transition day leading us into a mainly dry, sunnier, warm, but more comfortable end to the work week.
After a scorcher on Monday, don't expect too much relief from the warmth and humidity overnight. In fact, while temperatures will retreat into the very warm low 70s, the dew points will be slowly climbing toward 70° making for a rather uncomfortable night. A shower or thunderstorm can't be completely ruled out, but most of the activity out to our west will fizzle before making it to Interstate 81. Otherwise, tonight will be dry with mainly clear skies.
TUESDAY
As a weak cold front approaches from the Great Lakes on Tuesday, dew points will be forced into the upper 60s and low 70s resulting in an even more humid day. While temperatures won't be quite as hot, they will still top out near 90° and heat indices will once again approach 100° during the afternoon. The heat and humidity may act as a trigger for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop along the weak cold front as it moves through the region. Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity will occur from late morning on and while heavy downpours, gusty winds, and hail are possible with any storm, widespread severe weather is not expected.