An area of high pressure centered off the East Coast, often referred to as a Bermuda high, delivered a southwesterly flow through Pennsylvania and New Jersey that sent temperatures soaring into the 90s again on Monday. But that Bermuda high will begin to lose its grip on the area Tuesday as a stagnant low spinning over Eastern Canada causes a cold front to rotate through the region late in the day. While the advancement of this front will continue to drive dew points up on Tuesday, temperatures will take a slight step back as they top out near 90°. This front will also result in scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm on Tuesday, but those will primarily come during the afternoon and evening. By Wednesday, that front will have dipped to our south, creating a corridor for activity across the Virginias and Carolinas for the remainder of the week while the low over Eastern Canada slowly begins wash out. Meanwhile, high pressure will begin to wedge its way into Pennsylvania and New Jersey via the Great Lakes. The combination of all of this will make Wednesday a transition weather day leading us into a mainly dry, sunnier, warm, but a bit more comfortable end to the work week.
TUESDAY
As a weak cold front approaches from the Great Lakes on Tuesday, dew points will be forced into the upper 60s and low 70s resulting in an even more humid day. While temperatures won't be quite as hot, they will still top out near or just shy of 90° and heat indices will once again approach 95 to 100° during the afternoon. The heat and humidity may act as a trigger for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop along the weak cold front as it moves through the region. Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity will occur from late morning on and while heavy downpours, gusty winds, and hail are possible with any storm, widespread severe weather is not expected.
WEDNESDAY
In wake of Tuesday's cold front, Wednesday may be just as warm as Tuesday with highs near 90°, but dew points will fall off during the day so it will become more comfortable. Wednesday will also be dry with increasingly sunny skies throughout the day.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY
Wednesday will be the transition day to some more comfortable air for the area as high pressure establishes itself across Pennsylvania and New Jersey later this week. This high will lead to primarily dry conditions across the region with plenty of sunshine. With that said, we will have to watch for some showers and thunderstorms passing by to the north later Wednesday night and Thursday and some lifting up from the south on Friday. Otherwise, temperatures will fall back into the seasonable middle and upper 80s with a bit more comfortable humidity levels for late July, certainly better than where we've been lately.