It's all about the heat, not the humidity this week, as a tropical air mass keeps things sticky and occasionally stormy. But the best chance for the most widespread wet weather by far this week will come Wednesday night, as the leftover rains from what was once Tropical Storm Fred track across Pennsylvania. The heaviest rains may stay across central Pennsylvania off to our west, but some tropical downpours and gusty thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night, most likely from the Lehigh Valley points north and west. The timing on Fred has sped up a bit as well, allowing for Thursday's forecast to look much drier than it once did. And while clouds dominated our skies today, we'll likely see a little more sunshine each day this week, as skies average out partly sunny through the weekend. The extra sun means a few degrees bump up in our highs, back into the seasonably warm low and mid 80s. But it also means the chance for a shower or pop-up thunderstorm will remain a daily fixture in the forecast.
TONIGHT
Skies will remain mainly cloudy overnight, with a few showers or soaking downpours possible, especially through the evening hours. Not everyone will see rain, but there is the chance for some localized flooding for those that do. Another muggy night in a string of muggy nights is expected, with lows around 70 degrees yet again.
WEDNESDAY
While we await the remnant rains from Fred Wednesday night, Wednesday itself may end up mostly (but not entirely) dry. We'll also likely manage at least a little more hazy sun compared to today, so expect clouds to mix with some breaks of sunshine. A shower or drenching downpour can't be ruled out given the high humidity, but the wettest weather likely holds off until around or after sunset. With a little more sun, highs will inch up a few degrees into the low 80s, with the high humidity making it feel a bit warmer.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
The low pressure that was Fred will track across Pennsylvania, from near Pittsburgh to near Williamsport and then onto New York and New England. That track may keep the heaviest rain and highest flooding potential off to our north and west. But there will still be the potential for some heavy downpours and gusty storms, as well as some localized flooding, across parts of eastern Pennsylvania and Northwestern New Jersey. The highest chances will likely be from the I-78 corridor/Lehigh Valley on north and west, closer to the track of the storm, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible in any downpours. Amounts will diminish the farther south and east you travel.
THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
Once Fred's leftovers depart, we may be able to manage at least a little more sunshine. So let's up the sky condition to partly sunny to wrap up the week, including for Thursday which initially looked wet due to Fred. And with a little more sun, highs may inch back up to seasonable into the mid 80s as well. But it will stay quite humid and uncomfortable, perhaps even more so with the bump in temperatures. And with the extra warmth comes the chance of a few thunderstorms added into our daily shower and downpour threat, which will carry over right through the weekend as well. If you can't go to Florida, we'll bring Florida weather to you most of the week.
