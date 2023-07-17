A large "heat dome" over the desert Southwest coupled with a broad area of low pressure in Canada means some quick moving weather systems will affect our weather this week. Tuesday will return to a more unsettled day with the potential for a shower or t-storm along with warm and humid conditions. Wednesday is expected to be the driest day of the week, before the humidity and thunderstorm chances increase again on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures this week will average in the middle 80s in afternoon and middle 60s for nighttime lows.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY
The sky will be hazy due to some Canadian wildfire smoke otherwise skies will stay partly cloudy. A shower or thunderstorm is possible but it'll be limited on who will see any activity. Heading into Tuesday, hazy skies will linger and there will be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm mainly in the afternoon and evening. Anything that develops could produce heavy rain, gusty winds or even some hail. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon with overnight lows in the lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY
We'll continue to see improving conditions in the smoke/ hazy skies midweek as winds begin to shift becoming more north/northwesterly. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies amid lower humidity and mostly dry conditions. Temperatures in the afternoon will mainly be in the middle 80s with nighttime lows in the middle 60s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
An unsettled pattern returns for both days as we close out the week. So, there will be a few showers and thunderstorms closing out the week but neither day looks to be a washout with widespread wet weather at this time. Humidity will go back up but temperatures will stay in the middle 80s in the afternoon and 60s overnight.
