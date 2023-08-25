As a warm front lifts to the north this morning it has sparked a few showers and a thunderstorm. Then, some sunshine returns and another shower or thunderstorm can pop in a few spots later this afternoon and early this evening. Most of the football games should remain dry for opening night. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a shower or thunderstorm in spots as it remains humid in the morning. Humidity levels come down late in the weekend and early next week, with Sunday and Monday looking to be a pair of partly sunny, dry, and pleasant days with highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday would be our next opportunity for some wet weather early next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
After early showers and thunderstorms, most of today remains dry, but a shower or thunderstorm can pop during the afternoon and early this evening. Otherwise, look for partly sunny skies and humid conditions as afternoon highs top out in the lower 80s. Friday night should average out mostly cloudy and muggy but also mainly dry for the start of the Friday night high school football calendar, minus a lingering early evening thundershower in one or two spots.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend doesn't look as perfect as its predecessor, but it doesn't look half bad either. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday, with a little less humidity each day. Sunday should be the better day as it looks entirely dry, but Saturday will be more dry than wet with just the chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm in a few spots with some lingering humidity.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Like Sunday, Monday looks nice with a mix of sun and clouds, low humidity, and comfortably warm highs in the upper 70s. A cold front approaches Tuesday, and brings our next and possibly only chance for some showers next week. Behind that front, it turns breezy and cooler but drier for the middle and end of next week. There will likely be some increased surf and rip currents along the Mid-Atlantic beaches next week from Hurricane Franklin, which will stay well offshore.
TRACK THE WEATHER: