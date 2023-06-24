Somewhat warmer and more humid days are ahead, but no extended summer heat is expected through the end of June. We'll manage a little more hazy sunshine on Sunday, so highs will inch up to over 80 degrees, but a continued chance of scattered showers and primarily afternoon thunderstorms will be with us each day. Showers and storms, and some locally heavy rain, will be even more common later Monday into Tuesday, with high temperatures back down into the 70s by the middle of next week. While the chances for rain diminish starting Wednesday, with this current unsettled pattern, there is a chance of some rain every day next week. Summer is off to seasonably cool but fairly wet start, which will help with our dry conditions left over from Spring.
DETAILED FORECAST
SAT NIGHT and SUNDAY
After a quite a few heavy downpours, the rain will decrease throughout the night on Saturday, but it remains humid. In areas with a shower and lighter winds, we could see some dense patchy fog develop in some places in the early morning hours. A bit more sun coming through the clouds on Sunday will increase our temperature into the low 80s. The expanse of showers and thundershowers that develop on Sunday will be less than we saw on Saturday, but there still can be some heavy downpours.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
As the storm that affected us Thursday through Sunday finally departs off to our east, a new system with a strong cold front will begin to move through the area on Monday. After some morning sun and clouds, later Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday may be the wettest time frame during this long unsettled stretch. The cold front will bring showers and possibly some stronger thunderstorms with some heavy rain to a majority of the area. Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, with locally 1-3 inches of rain where any heavy downpours persist. The cold front will start to exit later Tuesday, but will remain close enough to continue to influence our weather the second half of the week.
LATER NEXT WEEK
We're in a slow moving weather pattern, so things will only slowly improve the second half of next week. Expect a little more sunshine and perhaps a little less humidity each day going forward once we get to Wednesday with a little less chance of afternoon rains. While the chances for showers should diminish a bit each day, it won't entirely go away until possibly next weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, still a bit cool by late June standards with no hot or dry pattern expected through early July.
TRACK THE WEATHER: