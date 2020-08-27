TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and sticky with shower or spotty, gusty thunderstorm, mainly before midnight and mainly north. Low: 69
FRIDAY: Very warm and humid with intervals of clouds and sun; a shower or t-storm around, mainly later in the day. High: 89
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a shower or t-storm. Low: 68
After a one day reprieve on Wednesday, it's back to the heat and humidity we've grown to know so well this summer on Thursday. A few showers and thunderstorms rumbled through areas north and east of the Lehigh Valley before sunrise as a warm front lifted through, opening the floodgates for the return of the sticky and steam air. Most of the day was dry with partly sunny skies and highs around 90 degrees. But more thunderstorms, and some strong ones if that, are firing up to our north over upstate New York this afternoon, and some of that activity will try to sink south through tonight before weakening overnight. We do it again Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and this time primarily afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms, and highs again around 90 degrees. But the best chance of more widespread rain will come in the form of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, as a cold front approaches from the west. Some of the leftover rains from what was once Hurricane Laura may get drawn up that front, but most of the remnant rains may actually slide to our south. After a sticky and unsettled Saturday, Sunday will be the better weekend day with dry and comfortable weather as the sunshine and lower humidity both return.
TONIGHT
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to be pushing south from Upstate New York and New England late in the day and through the evening hours. The most likely spots to see storms, and the potential for severe storms, will be areas in northeast PA through the Poconos and into northwestern New Jersey. While some weakening is eventually expected, some storms could make it to around or just south of the Interstate 78 corridor before that weakening begins. Some of these storms have the potential to contain strong winds, hail, and heavy downpours the first part of the night. But once we get past midnight, much of this activity is expected to fizzle or move out of the region. Partly to mostly cloudy skies can otherwise be expected as overnight lows only drop into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
FRIDAY
A front will hang out nearby on Friday, draped across northern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. We're on the hot and humid side once again with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms could pop up, mostly in the afternoon and evening, with locally heavy downpours in any of these hit or miss storms. Unlike Thursday when storms were more likely the farther north you traveled, Friday's storms will be equal opportunity for the entire area, but still only scattered activity is expected.
SATURDAY
Our next cold front will approach on Saturday, with a humid air mass remaining in place to start the weekend. However, more clouds and a higher chance for showers and t-storms will keep temperatures in the low 80s. Expect plenty of clouds and some periods of showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day, with a gusty storm also possible the closer to the shore you travel. While not a soaking all day rain, expect some wet weather at times throughout Saturday, with an average of around 0.50" of rain as a general rule ,but locally 1.00" or more in any persistent heavy downpours. It's still unclear if any of Laura's remnant rains will get drawn up our cold front and enhance the rain a bit for some, or if those remnants remain to our south. Right now, the latter looks more likely but the cold front will still make Saturday wet at times.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Nice weather will return for the end of the weekend and will stick around into Monday as a large area of high pressure from Canada builds in and our cold front sweeps the clouds, humidity, and rain all out to sea Saturday night. We can expect plenty of sunshine and dry weather both days with highs reaching the upper 70s along with very low humidity. Nighttime lows should also be dipping down into the very comfortable 50s, courtesy of very dry air and mainly clear skies at night. While Sunday will be a little breezy behind our cold front, winds diminish as high pressure builds overhead by Monday.