Friday once again featured high temperatures in the upper 80s to low and mid 90s, and of course with the humidity remaining high, we saw multiple locations with heat index values near or even a tad above 100 degrees during the afternoon. We’ve got some more heat and high humidity for the start of the weekend as some high temperatures will approach 90 degrees on Saturday. A cold front however will drop in from Canada bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday, and also breaking the hot and humid stretch. Cooler and less humid air arrives Sunday and it should stick around through the first half of next week. Our weather also looks rather quiet, dry, and sunny through the first half of next week courtesy of high pressure.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
We may sneak in another 90-degree day on Saturday, if we can keep the thunderstorms away for some of the day and heat things up. For now, let's go partly sunny, very warm, and humid with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, but also with some showers and thunderstorms an increasing possibility, especially during the afternoon and early evening, as a cold front drops in from our north and west. Once again, we’ll likely have to watch for a few thunderstorms containing strong winds, hail, heavy downpours, and maybe even a brief tornado spin-up. Showers and storms should gradually push south of most of the region overnight Saturday, but a few cells may linger across southern New Jersey and Delaware. Saturday will be the last uncomfortable day for a little while at least, as relief arrives for the second half of the weekend in the wake of the cold front.
SUNDAY
Outside of an early morning shower for southern New Jersey and Delaware, many should be dry Sunday as we get behind our aforementioned cold front. The wind direction will become north or northwest driving in some much drier and more comfortable air as the day progresses. Some clouds initially to start the day should break for more in the way of sunshine by the afternoon. And to top it all off, afternoon high temperatures should fall back to the more comfortable low and mid 80s.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Thanks to surface high pressure gradually building in from the Great Lakes and Canada as we move through the first half of the upcoming week, the region should be experiencing several days of some very pleasant weather, something that hasn’t happened in some time (yes it hasn’t necessarily been that hot, but humidity has been high for a while and we’ve had multiple days of thunderstorms). The first half of the week should be dry and mostly sunny with high temperatures around or just above 80 degrees and very comfortable humidity values. Nights will also be mainly clear and refreshing with low temperatures falling back into the mid and upper 50s.
