We finally saw a more significant improvement in air quality and improved visibility Sunday as the vast majority of smoke from the Canadian wildfires over the last few days finally departed. Skies were partly sunny or mostly cloudy otherwise, and it was a much more humid day as we watched scattered showers and thunderstorms developing to our west and south. High temperatures climbed to seasonable levels in the middle 80s. Shower and storm chances increase a bit late today into at least the early evening and will linger through at least Monday as an unsettled, summery, and humid pattern now takes hold. There is a risk that a storm could become strong or severe through Monday and if so, the main threats will be damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain that could lead to flooding. Warm and humid air will remain in place as we start the new week and approach the 4th of July holiday. The scattered storms from Sunday and Monday fortunately look like they’ll mostly be gone by the 4th of July, however, a stray storm may still remain for the PM hours. Overall though, a quieter but still warm, if not hot, and humid pattern settles in for much of the rest of the week. Another cold front may approach the region by the end of the week bringing a return to scattered shower and thunderstorm chances.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND MONDAY
A trough and frontal boundary to our north and west will continue to slowly push across the region tonight into Monday leading to a more unsettled period with an uptick in scattered shower and thunderstorm chances. While we do not expect a washout through the period, if you do have outdoor plans, you should have a backup indoor plan in place just in case. Look for mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions through the evening with a few showers and thunderstorms here and there. A few storms may contain damaging wind gusts and large hail with the greatest threat for severe weather the further south one heads from Interstate 78. The greatest concern in all areas with any storm will be heavy downpours that may lead to flooding. Monday looks like it features a return to a little more sunshine with still high humidity and daytime highs inching up a little higher into the mid and upper 80s. Thunderstorm coverage may be a bit less and more spotty compared to Sunday, and while the severe concerns should be at a minimum, at least a couple cells with strong winds and hail can’t entirely be ruled out. Once more, the biggest threat with any storm will be heavy downpours and possible flooding. Similar to Sunday, the best chance to see thunderstorms is likely during the PM hours.
THE 4TH OF JULY
Forecast model guidance has been a little back and forth with regards to the forecast for Tuesday the 4th. The storm system impacting the region at the very start of the week looks to be largely gone to our northeast for the 4th, meaning dry times will likely dominate over any wet times. Having said that, the air mass will still remain humidity, and with partly sunny skies, we expect the atmosphere to still be a bit unstable which will probably lead to at least a couple showers or a thunderstorm firing up, mainly from midday onward. This is nothing to cancel outdoor plans over…just have the plan B in place just in case…and fireworks displays probably largely are ok for the evening. Regardless, we’ll need to keep an eye on the forecast to be safe. Tuesday’s high temperatures should remain seasonable in the mid to upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
High pressure looks to build overhead for Wednesday leading to mostly sunny skies and continued warming temperatures. In fact, it appears some heat will try to build across our region as high temperatures are expected to approach 90 degrees Wednesday. Humidity will also remain high and that will once again be the case for Thursday as high temperatures likely get to at least 90 degrees, if not a few ticks higher than that, with partly or mostly sunny skies. An isolated PM storm will be possible Thursday, but we likely won’t have a better chance again for storms until Friday afternoon as another cold front is expected to approach the region from the west. High temperatures should slowly start to drop back down through the 80s heading into next weekend as the aforementioned front lingers across the region leading to more cloud cover and additional shower and storm chances.
