Expect a mix of sun and clouds today along with humid conditions. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the lower 80s. Later tonight and through midday Wednesday will involve a few showers and thunderstorms as the next front moves in from the west. After the cold front drops through, cooler and more comfortable air will fill in behind making for a nice feeling close to the week and weekend. High temperatures will dial back to the middle and lower 70s and nighttime temperatures will feel crisp and refreshing in the 50s. So, while we have another taste of fall it'll also come with plentiful sunshine. We'll watch Hurricane Lee, likely to be off the East Coast, later in the week. While it should stay clear of the Mid-Atlantic and points south, areas from Cape Cod in New England to Maine and the Canadian Maritimes should still monitor Lee's path next week. Even if it stays off shore, there are still going to be issues with rough surf and rip currents for several days up and down the coast.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
It will be a humid day with a mix of clouds and sunshine as afternoon highs top out in the lower 80s. While a good portion of the day should be dry, latest indications are a front to our west will move a little quicker, and this may spark a shower or thunderstorm very late in the day, with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms crossing the region tonight.
WEDNESDAY
The front that approaches from our west Tuesday will likely linger across the region at least Wednesday morning keeping clouds and even a few showers around to start the day. But latest guidance suggests the front is moving a little quicker, so perhaps the second half of Wednesday ends up being drier with a few breaks of sunshine. It still looks to be a moderately humid day regardless, but high temperatures should start to fall in the wake of our cold front back into the mid 70s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
With the quicker movement of the aforementioned front, high pressure should also move in quicker for Thursday leading to a mostly sunny and completely dry day, in addition to a taste of early fall as high temperatures drop into the lower 70s. Nighttime lows will also drop to seasonably cool levels well down into the 50s. High pressure should be firmly in control atop the region for Friday leading to another mostly sunny and dry day with high temperatures somewhat cool, but still pleasant for this time of the year, in the mid 70s.
