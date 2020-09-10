Warmer temperatures and higher humidity have made a comeback as the region remains sandwiched in between two stationary fronts, one stretching from the Midwest into the Great Lakes and eastern Canada, and the other sitting right along the lower Mid-Atlantic coast. In between these two fronts has been high pressure which has been sitting right over top of the region keeping things dry and sunny. That high has since fizzled allowing skies to cloud up as unsettled weather builds back into the region. The stickier air mass will also stick around through today as our two fronts slowly put the squeeze on our area increasing the likelihood of at least some rain.
Today should be a wetter day with the threat for showers and a thunderstorm more widespread really at anytime. That being said, only scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, so some locations may see very little if any rain, while other spots receive quite a bit more.
High pressure will then build in from southeastern Canada on Friday and deliver a shot of drier, sunnier, and much cooler air that will linger into the weekend.
A cold front and associated area of low pressure moving through on Sunday will bring a return to higher humidity along with rather cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms to wrap up the weekend. A large area of high pressure from southeastern Canada will then build right back in for the start of next week bringing a quick return to sunny, dry, and comfortable conditions.
TODAY
The squeeze of these aforementioned frontal boundaries will most notably be felt on today when they deliver mostly cloudy skies, high humidity, and our best chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. It doesn't look like a washout today with only scattered activity, which means not everyone is guaranteed to get wet, but a few heavier downpours are possible in spots given the higher humidity.
Even though there has been a lack of rainfall in many spots now for the last several weeks, flooding in poor drainage areas, low-lying areas, and urban areas will be somewhat of a concern if heavy thunderstorms move over these areas, and for that reason, the National Weather Service has places southeastern Pennsylvania, west-central and southwestern New Jersey, and all of Delaware under a Flash Flood Watch in effect through this evening. Several locations may not even get a 0.50” or even 0.25” of total rainfall, while some other spots may see as much as 1.00” to 2.00” of rain courtesy of thunderstorms.
While still very humid, it won't be as warm as the last few days given the clouds and raindrops, with highs mostly in the upper 70s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move across the region tonight, especially before midnight, as our stationary front along the Mid-Atlantic coast finally starts to fizzle out, and the other stationary front to our north and west starts to push through as a cold front. The air will remain humid tonight as lows only dip into the mid 60s.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
In the wake of our frontal boundary mess, high pressure builds in from southeastern Canada on Friday leading to cooler, drier, and less humid air. That will send highs back into the middle 70s to wrap up the week with no worse than partly sunny skies.
Some clouds and even a shower may linger Friday morning first thing, mainly in areas from the Delaware Valley towards the shore, but most of us remain dry and comfortable to wrap up the week and start the weekend.
Saturday will likely be the opposite of Friday, with more sun early in the day then clouds increasing later on.
SUNDAY
By Sunday however, skies turn back to rather cloudy as scattered showers and thunderstorms also make a comeback. A cold front moving in from our west attached to an area of low pressure will help bring a return to the unsettled conditions.
Highs Sunday are still expected to reach the mid and upper 70s, but the air will also turn stickier with a southerly wind flow ahead of the approaching storm system.
MONDAY
Sunday’s cold front will push off to our south and east while a large area of high pressure begins to build back in from southeastern Canada. While some morning clouds, and even an early shower, may linger, primarily for areas well south and east of the Lehigh Valley, the day should turn out dry with skies becoming fairly sunny as well. Not only that, but humidity will drop right back to very comfortable levels as highs reach the seasonable upper 70s.