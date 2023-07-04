TODAY: Humid with times of clouds and sun; shower/t-storm in spots. High: 87
TONIGHT: Mainly clear and humid. Low: 66
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 90 Low: 68
THE BIG PICTURE
Plenty of warmth, humidity and scattered storms continued on Monday for parts of the area. The threat for another shower or thunderstorm continues today, but most of the time will remain dry. A downpour is still possible with any shower or thunderstorm that moves through today and into the early evening. Any shower or thunderstorm should be gone in time for fireworks displays this evening. Mid and late week will feature hot and humid conditions along with mainly dry days as well. Wednesday and Thursday will feature 90-degree high temperatures, which have been hard to come by so far this season. We may eke out another 90° high on Friday, and if so have our first heat wave of the season, but it should be only three days long, as thunderstorm chances again increase later Friday into the weekend, which means temperatures should cool off a bit and settle back into the 80s through the weekend.
FORECAST DETAILS
FOURTH OF JULY (TUESDAY)
Most of the time will be dry today, but a shower or thunderstorm can occur in some locations. Any shower or storm can produce a downpour. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine with highs in the middle and upper 80s once again. For those many outdoor holiday plans, just have a rain delay option in case a quick-hitting afternoon or evening storm pops up and briefly rains on your parade. Any t-storms should diminish around or shortly after sunset and skies should clear, so most fireworks displays should be okay by mid to late evening.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
The middle part of the week looks hotter, drier, and a bit less humid than our recent stretch of sticky and stormy weather. Expect partly to mostly sunny and hot weather for Wednesday and Thursday, with some rare 90-degree high temperatures expected, with Thursday likely a few degrees hotter than Wednesday. While it will still be humid, it won't be quite as muggy as the holiday weekend was. There still could be a spotty shower or t-storm, but we look mainly if not entirely dry for the fifth and sixth of July.
FRIDAY
We'll likely string together a third straight 90-degree day, and have ourselves the first heat wave of the season. Expect hazy, hot, and humid weather to wrap up the week, with a better chance of a few thunderstorms returning late Friday or Friday night. It should only be a three-day heat wave though, as temperatures will back down into the mid 80s for the weekend as thunderstorm chances remain higher.
THIS WEEKEND
Another sticky and stormy weekend looks to be in the cards, much like this past weekend, with a mix of clouds and some occasional hazy sunshine, and highs back into the mid 80s as we likely say good-bye to the 90° heat for now. While neither day looks to be a washout, a few showers and storms may pop up each day, especially in the afternoon and evening.