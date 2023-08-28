After a dry and pleasant weekend, the new work and school week got off to a cloudier and stickier start on Monday, with a spotty shower or two here and there but nothing more. And Tuesday will likely follow suit with plenty of clouds, lingering humidity, and a shower or two, but the day is likely more dry than wet overall. Our best and really only chance at more widespread and measurable rain comes Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning ahead of a cold front, with a few heavier downpours or a thunderstorm possible, especially after midnight Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning. Once that front slides offshore, it takes the humidity, the clouds, and any rain chances along with it, setting up a nice stretch of weather from Wednesday afternoon through the Labor Day holiday weekend, and probably beyond. We'll start out with refreshingly low humidity and comfortably warm highs in the 70s from the middle to latter part of this week, then warm things up through the 80s over the holiday weekend. Post Labor Day looks even warmer and stickier, as September ironically looks to feature a summery pattern to start, compared to our consistently comfortable August.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND TUESDAY
A stationary front stalled out along the coast will be the main focus for some rain overnight into Tuesday, with the focus for that rain closer to the coast, mainly along and south/east of the I-95 corridor. Farther north, like Monday, we'll have plenty of clouds over the next 24 hours and it will be humid, although not that warm given the clouds Muggy overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s, with daytime highs on Tuesday stuck in the mid 70s. A spotty shower or two is possible farther north and west from the Delaware Valley, but most of the wet weather will be closer to the coast through Tuesday afternoon.
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Our best chance of rain arrives Tuesday night, ahead of a new cold front that will approach from the Great Lakes. It may help to draw in some moisture from the coast, and allow for a few downpours or a thunderstorm or two overnight. The best chance for some heavier downpours is after midnight Tuesday night to a little after sunrise Wednesday morning, with a quarter to a half inch possible anywhere but locally over a half inch in any localized downpours. Any clouds and leftover showers early Wednesday should give way to clearing skies and increasingly sunny and dry weather later Wednesday, with a northwest breeze around 10-20mph helping to bring in comfier and drier air. Still sticky overnight lows Tuesday night will be in the mid to upper 60s ahead of our front, then comfier upper 70s to near 80-degree highs will be the rule Wednesday as less humid air arrives during the day on those brisk breezes.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
While Idalia leaves us alone, it will hit Florida as a likely major hurricane on Wednesday then parallel the Carolina coast before exiting out to sea later this week. High pressure builds in and protects us from any impacts from the storm, save some high thin cirrus fringe cloudiness that may mix with our sunshine. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and comfortably warm highs in the mid to upper 70s with refreshingly low humidity and overnight lows great for sleeping and well down in the 50s.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND
Of the three big summer holiday weekends, Labor Day is usually the best bet for the nicest weather. And this one won't disappoint, with our big bubble of high pressure ensuring no trouble weather-wise. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies all weekend-long, from Saturday to Labor Day Monday, and a steady warming trend as well. Highs will be in the low 80s Saturday, then mid 80s thereafter, with overnight lows warming to around 60-65 degrees. From the Poconos to the shore and all points in between, expect a stellar last weekend of summer, unofficially speaking that is. Summer officially continues for a few more weeks past Labor Day of course. And it looks like some warm weather will continue to build post Labor Day next week!
