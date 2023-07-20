Wednesday featured a lot of clouds, some hazy sun and a few showers or a t-storm from time to time, even though much of the day was dry. With more clouds than sun, it wasn't as warm as recent days, with highs around 80 degrees for most as our more hazy and humid than hot summer continues.
Today looks generally dry with sun followed by increasing clouds as highs move back up into the seasonably warm mid 80s, where we've been much of the summer.
While a spotty thunderstorm is possible later in the day, our best chance for a few showers and storms comes overnight Thursday, and then again Friday with mostly scattered activity but a few heavy downpours possibly embedded within.
After a Friday cold front sweeps that thunderstorm chance offshore, we still look to have one of the nicer weekends this summer on the way. Look for plenty of sunshine and comfortably warm highs in the mid 80s Saturday -and- Sunday with low humidity.
The sticky and stormy pattern returns next week with higher humidity and at least a few isolated thunderstorms in the forecast starting late Monday into Tuesday.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY
During the day today looks dry for the most part even though there is a spotty shower or thunderstorm chance late in the day, especially to the west.
Look for more sun than Wednesday, so a partly sunny, seasonably warm and a less hazy day compared to earlier in the week.
Highs will be in the mid 80s, with higher humidity and higher rain chances overnight as a line of showers and storms from central PA slides in our direction Thursday night. That line may weaken as it comes east, but some heavier downpours are still possible.
Because this line should steadily move east and not linger and redevelop in one area, the flooding threat isn't as high as it was in recent flash flooding events that have plagued the area.
FRIDAY
Clouds will break for some sun on Friday, although a shower or thunderstorm can still pop up through early to mid-afternoon, before drier air arrives and squashes any additional rain chances through the weekend.
Highs will be in the mid 80s, and the humidity will linger through the daytime hours before steadily decreasing overnight into the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
We haven't had many nice weekends this summer, so this upcoming weekend may easily qualify as one of the nicest! Look for partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday, with lower humidity and more comfortably warm highs around 80-85 degrees each weekend afternoon.
Wind will be light and it will be dry and pleasant and great for any outdoor events the entire weekend, including the big NASCAR race in the Poconos on Sunday. We certainly deserve it!
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We can only keep the humidity away for so long in the middle of the summer, and sure enough, it will return next week, as will the chance of a few t-storms. However, it doesn't look as stormy as the last few weeks have been.
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Monday through Wednesday with higher humidity, though highs remaining seasonably warm and not that hot and mostly in the mid 80s.
Thunderstorm chances will likely be at their highest Monday night and Tuesday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: