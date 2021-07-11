Not a bad start to the weekend! However, we quickly jump back to more of a summer pattern with temperatures, dew points and rain chances all gradually going up in the days ahead. It won't be excessively hot, just seasonably so for mid-July, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and scattered thunderstorms possible most days, but with no washouts expected. More or less, it's some typical dog days of summer heat and humidity with a thunderstorm here or there for good measure.
SUNDAY
For the second half of the weekend, we will see our humidity start to rise again along with a better chance of a few showers and scattered thunderstorms, especially late in the day and overnight. The good news: no washout is expected for today and we'll still see some sunshine mixed with the clouds. Temperatures will be kept in check again despite the rising mugginess, with highs in the low 80s for a second straight day.
MONDAY
Expect partly sunny skies with a few showers and storms, especially each afternoon and evening. The risk for any severe storms will remain low, especially south of I-78 but it's certainly something to watch for. Temperatures will be on the rise compared to the weekend, with highs back in the middle 80s and muggy overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
TUESDAY
As a warm front continues to lift north, behind the front afternoon highs will be a touch warmer and humidity will stick around. The risk for any shower or storm activity will be lower and areas especially to the north will have the best chance to see a cooling shower or storm.
LATE WEEK
Thunderstorm chances will become more limited for the second half of the week. Still, a classic summery pattern with temperatures growing a touch to the upper 80s amid nighttime temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. While a few spots may flirt with 90 degrees on occasion, no heat waves or similar stretches of excessive heat are in sight.
