After starting the week with two straight 90 degree days, a string of warm but relatively comfortable days wins out to end the week. Friday will feel no different than yesterday or the day before, with bright blue skies as an added bonus. Of course, it is early summer, so it's impossible to keep the humidity away for long. And sure enough, it will make a comeback over the weekend as a cold front approaches. That will spell the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, too, both Saturday and Sunday. Then that same front should knock the humidity back down to our south and west Monday. Shortly after, yet another cut-off low meanders over the Northeast, the third since mid-May in case you're counting, keeping things unsettled the rest of the week.
FRIDAY
Friday looks like a nice day, a final day with lower humidity before the mugginess returns over the weekend.
Expect sunshine and patchy clouds as we're in between our Thursday disturbance and our weekend cold front.
Highs will be a bit warmer than average and in the mid 80s, but it won't feel any warmer than the actual temperature since the dew points remain fairly low for one more day.
SATURDAY
The heat and humidity will be on the rise again over the weekend as a cold front approaches from the north and west, likely passing through the area Saturday night into the first part of Sunday.
Out ahead of that front will be the best chance for showers and thunderstorms, and we may have two separate rounds of unsettled weather to contend with.
The first will be the leftovers of the Friday night storms that will develop up in the Great Lakes and slide through our area late Friday night into early Saturday.
Depending on how that round behaves and how quickly it clears out and allows some sunshine to come out and heat things up, round two later in the day could be stronger. For that reason, the Storm Prediction Center has a 'slight' risk for severe storms for later Saturday, with damaging winds the greatest threat.
If the clouds hang around, that means less sun, less heat, and less fuel to fire up round two, so the forecast bears watching. Highs should climb into the middle 80s, perhaps warmer if the sun is able to break out after any morning showers and storms clear the area.
Assuming scattered showers and storms form, they would likely continue into the evening hours before diminishing overnight.
SUNDAY
Our cold front should be slowly sliding south through the Interstate 95 corridor early in the day and then eventually out of our area, which should reduce the chance for much additional shower or thunderstorm activity. So most of the day could remain dry, with partly sunny skies and just the lingering shower or storm chance early.
Highs will be a bit warmer than Saturday's, courtesy of a few less storms and a little more sunshine, landing in the the upper 80s. Thought you may notice a difference in humidity levels later in the day as they drop behind our front.
NEXT WEEK
The third cut-off low in two months looks to set up shop, this time up over New England before meandering over the Northeast. It's main impact is to keep the worst heat and humidity back off to our west for most of the week. But with it fairly close by and possibly sliding back a bit in our direction, shower and thunderstorm chances will be a fixture in the forecast almost every day. The one exception may be Monday, which looks largely dry and even fairly bright right now.
Shower and thunderstorm chances look to peak Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will still be warm and in the 80s all week, but we'll keep the 90s away as it looks right now.