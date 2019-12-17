TONIGHT: a shower and some drizzle around early, then clearing, brisk and colder later on. Low: 26
WEDNESDAY: Turning windy with morning sunshine giving way to some clouds; a snow shower or squall, mainly in the afternoon. High: 36
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Blustery, colder and turning out mostly clear. Low: 13
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Tonight we will watch as the area of low pressure and cold front that brought the icy mix and rain to our area over the last two days exits to the east. High pressure will start building in for the late part of the workweek, but before that happens a fasting moving clipper will swing through on Wednesday creating the opportunity for some snow showers. Meanwhile, the departing low and high to our west will tighten the pressure gradient leading to windy conditions to go along with the colder temps on Wednesday. That high brings plenty of sunshine to the area Thursday and Friday, but also some very cold temperatures particularly on Thursday. Temperatures will moderate a bit heading into this weekend, but with a little more warmth comes slightly more cloud cover as the high begins to weaken and slide off the East Coast.
TONIGHT
As the low pressure system continues to exit to the east, and takes the icy mix and rain along with it, high pressure will begin building in from the Midwest. Unfortunately, in the short-term that high will do very little for us aside from helping the winds to become northwesterly and stronger overnight. The high will lead to some clearing overnight, but with a clipper and arctic cold front positioned between the incoming high and departing low it will not be the clean transition over to clear skies we sometime see. However, it will be dry overnight as temperatures dip into the low and middle 20s, which is pretty typically for mid-December. With that said, those temperatures are cold enough to make anything wet icy, so watch out for slick spots later tonight and first thing on Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY
As the clipper and cold front are swinging through the Northeast, the area will experience more sunshine than Monday and Tuesday but never get to the abundant of sunshine that awaits us later this week. On top of that, the clipper's passage will also lead to some snow showers and perhaps a snow squall, i.e. whiteout conditions. While the chance for a snow shower or squall will exist through the day the best opportunity to see something appears to come late morning through the afternoon. Keep in mind that along with white conditions, any one of these snow showers or squalls can produce a quick coating to an inch or two locally, so please use some caution if you happen to run into one of these on Wednesday. As mentioned earlier, Wednesday will be a windy as we transition from the wet, icy weather into a drier stretch so expected gusts up to 35 miles per hour out of the northwest. Temperatures aren't expected to high rock bottom until Thursday, but with high temperatures in the middle 30s and a brisk wind throughout the day, it'll feel like 20s and teens all day long.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THURSDAY
By Wednesday night the clipper will have moved on allowing the aforementioned high to work its way into the area, all the while accompanied by some very cold air. Under mainly clear skies, temperatures will plummet into the low teens to around 10° Wednesday night. Thankfully, by that point the winds will have diminish somewhat. Thursday will be when the daytime highs bottom out for us as temperatures only reach the middle 20s despite sun-filled skies. The winds may kick up a bit at times, but it won't be the consistently strong or gusty winds we experience on Wednesday. Another mainly clear and very cold night is in store for Thursday as temperatures once again fall into the teens.
FRIDAY
With high pressure still in control, less wind and the heart of the cold air moving on, Friday might end up being the pick of the week. Temperatures will still be slightly below normal for mid-December as we top out in the lower 30s, but the sunshine should do its part to make up the difference.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure will remain in control for the weekend too, but it will start showing signs of deterioration as it works its way off the East Coast. As a result, look for the sunshine and blue sky to mix with more clouds as temperatures moderate from the middle 30s on Saturday to the middle 40s on Sunday.
Have a great night!