Weather Alert

NJZ009-PAZ060-061-103-105-172300- /O.EXT.KPHI.WW.Y.0021.000000T0000Z-191217T2300Z/ Hunterdon-Berks-Lehigh-Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Flemington, Reading, Allentown, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 313 PM EST Tue Dec 17 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Freezing rain, mixed at times with sleet. Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel will be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sleet and freezing rain will continue for some areas through the afternoon hours, although some locations will rise above freezing and become all rain. Precipitation will possibly briefly mix with snow before ending this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$