THE BIG PICTURE
Our active weather pattern continues this week with a couple of different opportunities for wintry weather. Today will feature a bit of sleet, snow and freezing rain at times during the day with afternoon highs in the lower 30s. Slippery conditions will begin this evening with sleet and freezing rain being the predominant precipitation type. Travel is not advised tonight into Tuesday morning with slippery roads likely. Sleet and freezing rain will taper off Tuesday morning with some sun possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will top out close to 40 degrees with some melting occurring. Wednesday looks quiet with sunshine but cold temperatures near 30 degrees. Another storm system Thursday can bring another round of snow, sleet and freezing rain.
TODAY
Skies will remain cloudy with a bit of sleet, snow and freezing rain at times. Precipitation will be spotty. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the lower 30s. Winds will remain light out of the northeast around 4-8 mph.
TONIGHT
Sleet and freezing rain will be somewhat steady tonight with slippery conditions developing on area roadways and sidewalks. Temperatures will hold in the upper 20s and may rise toward daybreak Tuesday. Winds will continue to be light.
TUESDAY
Sleet and freezing rain will continue Tuesday morning with untreated surfaces slippery through the morning. The afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures close to 40 degrees.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday is a quiet day with a good amount of sunshine and chilly temperatures around 30 degrees. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper teens to around 20 degrees.
THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY
Yet another storm system will move into the area on Thursday with a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. This could be a potentially heavier storm causing slippery conditions and some snow accumulation in some locations. Precipitation will end early Friday as some drizzle or light rain.