Happy New Year and welcome to 2021! It’s a year that started with some sunshine Friday morning, but clouds quickly thickened during the day and some rain developed during the afternoon with some pockets of freezing rain where temperatures hovered around or just below freezing (32°). Some icing will continue to be a concern through the evening, mostly in the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley, with some occasional rain for everyone else into the overnight hours. Then comes the first weekend of the new year, and it will be a 50-50 venture. Saturday will be the better weekend day with Sunday the wetter one, as another round of some unsettled weather arrives for the second half of the weekend. Instead of freezing rain, some wet snow and sleet may whiten the ground, especially in the higher elevations in the same spots where icing was a factor to start the new year. South of the Lehigh Valley, it's mostly rain with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Then the first half of next week is largely dry and not all that cold by early January standards with highs mostly around 40 degrees.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Some occasional rain will continue overnight, with pockets of freezing rain most prevalent this evening along and especially north of Interstate 78 gradually being scoured out as temperatures slowly rise. Watch for some light ice accumulations and slick travel into this evening, mostly along the Interstate 81 and 80 corridors north and west of the Lehigh Valley where icing will be more likely to occur. Rain will taper off late tonight, and we should be dry by early Saturday morning.
SATURDAY
This will be the better weekend day weather-wise, as morning clouds give way to at least some sunshine, and it’s a drier and milder day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. There will be a bit of a northwest breeze around 10-15mph, one that will eventually usher in just enough cold air for a little winter weather potpourri for later in the weekend.
SUNDAY
Our second storm in three days will be relatively weak and fast moving, but will have an impact on our Sunday weather. Expect a mix of rain, sleet, and wet snow, with snow more prevalent north of the Lehigh valley where a few slushy inches of accumulation are possible through the Poconos. South of the Lehigh Valley towards the Delaware Valley, it’s mainly a cold rain. And right along the Interstate 78 corridor, it’s likely a mix of rain, sleet, and wet snow that could coat the ground, especially unpaved surfaces, as temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. While not a major system, some slick travel is again possible, especially in the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday through Wednesday look quiet with partly sunny skies, an occasional breeze, and highs around or a little above 40 degrees, better than our average high for early January in the mid 30s. Our next chance for rain or wet snow would be Thursday night and Friday late in the week as a storm slides by to our south.
