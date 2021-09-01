SHORT TERM FORECAST WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain, especially north and west. Heavy rain likely late. High: 72 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with areas of heavy rain and some flooding likely; gusty storms south and east. Low: 58 THURSDAY: Leftover shower mainly in the AM otherwise clouds will break for sun in the afternoon. High: 74, Low: 53

FORECAST SUMMARY

Stay weather alert Wednesday! It's our third tropical system in as many weeks, and it will pack a punch later in the day and tonight, especially overnight with heavy rain, strong storms, and the potential for both flooding and tornadoes, depending on where you are.

From the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, and along the Interstate 78 corridor into North Jersey points north and west into the Poconos and Schuylkill County, heavy rain and flooding are the primary concerns.

For areas farther south, especially closer to the Pennsylvania/Maryland border into Philadelphia and then South Jersey and Delmarva, the rain won't be as heavy, but severe storms and possible tornadoes are the biggest worry.

The worst weather comes Wednesday evening into the first half of Wednesday night, before things dramatically improve on Thursday.

Drier, less humid, and more comfortable weather builds in to wrap up the week and kick off the Labor Day holiday weekend on Saturday, as we get a well-deserved break from tropical worries, hopefully an extended break.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY

Expect a mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs remaining in the cooler 70s, thanks to the clouds and some occasional rain. Rain will be steadiest north and west of the Lehigh Valley for the better part of Wednesday, with areas south and east of the I-78 corridor through the Delaware Valley and most of New Jersey dry for a good chunk of the day.

Steadier rain will begin to work in from the west late in the afternoon, with Wednesday evening and overnight the wettest part of the forecast hands down. So at least during the day, the heaviest rains should remain closer to, if not north and west of, the Interstate 80 and 81 corridors.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

The core of what's left of Ida will pass through much of the area from around sunset Wednesday evening to a little past midnight Wednesday night, with the storm done by Thursday morning.

Location will determine the biggest impacts. From areas along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor from Berks County through the Lehigh Valley and then northwestern New Jersey, the threat is all about heavy rain and flooding. A widespread 3 to 6 inches of rain is expected, with the best chance for the 6 inch (or locally higher) totals from the Poconos through Schuylkill County, or in the I-80/I-81 corridors.

For areas farther south, towards Philadelphia points south and east through Delmarva and South Jersey, the rain won't be as heavy, with 1-3 inches of rain expected as a general rule. However, severe storms are most likely in this region, with strong winds and isolated tornadoes possible overnight.

THURSDAY

Ida will be exiting stage right and taking all the wet and wild weather along for the ride. So expect any morning clouds to clear out and for increasing sunshine to be the rule during the day on Thursday. It will be cooler and less humid with highs in the mid 70s, and a bit of a north to northwest breeze behind our departing storm.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

A pair of mostly sunny, dry, and pleasant days will be our reward for making it through Ida. Highs will be in the mid 70s, a bit of a hint of fall, with cool and comfy overnight lows in the 50s. Enjoy the nice start to the Labor Day holiday weekend!

SUNDAY AND MONDAY

The rest of the holiday weekend looks okay, but not quite as nice. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with temps inching up to around 80 degrees. However, as a weak disturbance pivots through, there may be a passing shower or thunderstorm either day. Right now, that looks more likely on Sunday, but most of both days should be dry and still fairly comfortable.

