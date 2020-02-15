Cold weather fans get their fix Saturday with one of the chilliest mornings this winter followed by a bright, but below-average, afternoon. It's a relationship between Mother Nature and winter that flowered on Valentine's Day when arctic air, wooed by gusty winds, made temperatures feel like the teens to 20s a lot of the time. And while the cold seems like it has a good shot, warmer air will eventually win our weather over again from Sunday into early next week as highs rebound to the middle and upper 40s. That milder air will eventually come with rain Tuesday as a storm swings out of the Great Lakes and into New England. Perhaps there's a windswept snow and rain shower or two leftover Wednesday. Then behind that storm, another one-day-stand with arctic air Thursday as highs struggle to kiss the freezing mark.
SATURDAY
We add a full 2 minutes of daylight today, and both of them will be fairly bright, but as quite chilly. We have to give Mother Nature some credit, though, as temperatures recover from the rock bottom single digits to lower teens this morning into the middle 30s this afternoon. It won't be as windy as yesterday, either, with high pressure directly overhead before drifting out to sea at night. Southwesterly winds accompanied by an approaching clipper system well to the north will steer more clouds our way overnight, keeping temperatures from dropping any lower than the middle 20s.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Despite a clipper system passing well to the north, a fair amount of sunshine will be available both Sunday and Presidents' Day. This sunshine will mix with more mid to high-level clouds as temperatures bounce back into the middle 40s Sunday and upper 40s on the Holiday. For most of us, it's a dry couple of February days, but a snow shower may sneak into spots well north and west of the Lehigh Valley later Sunday into Monday morning. Temperatures both Sunday and Monday nights will land on either side of the freezing mark.
TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT
Our next round of wet weather arrives as a cold front approaches from the west later Tuesday into Tuesday night. Out ahead of that front, breezy southwest winds will send even milder air in our direction as highs flirt with 50 degrees. Of course, the warmth comes at a rainy cost with showers developing Tuesday afternoon and lasting through Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY
It's a transitional weather day featuring some rain early before brisk and chillier air spills in along northwest winds later on. There will be times with clouds and sunshine, and perhaps a windswept snow shower the farther northwest you travel, all while highs ease back to the lower 40s. An incoming shot of colder air is reinforced after dark as lows dip down into the lower 20s at night.
THURSDAY
Back to winter, if only for short while. With high pressure building in, Thursday is one of those days that will look beautiful but feel bitterly cold as temperatures take all afternoon to reach the lower 30s. If you're not a fan of the chill, don't fret... Our weather will warm up to spring-like air again for the following weekend.