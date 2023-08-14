The end of the weekend featured a return to calm and pleasant conditions with partly to mostly sunny skies, afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s and dew points falling back to more comfortable levels closer to 60 degrees. Heading into the new week, rain chances will rise again late Monday into at least some of Tuesday before another shot of dry and comfy weather builds in for the middle of the new week. We'll close out the week with a slight jump in humidity Friday along with a summery pop-up storm but that should lead us into a nice looking weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
A fairly vigorous disturbance will slide in our direction toward the end of the day today and tonight with a good chance of some widespread showers and thunderstorms during that time frame. Monday should feature sunshine mixing with increasing clouds ahead of that disturbance, with highs in the low to mid 80s and humidity gradually turning more sticky by the evening. It appears much of the daytime Monday remains dry, and it’s really not until the evening and nighttime that the bulk of any rain and storms arrives. This timing would definitely limit some of the severe weather concerns as you’d want a storm system to move in during prime heating of the day for the greatest severe threat. Still, we’ll need to watch for a couple gusty storms moving through overnight Monday into the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The greater odds for any severe weather to occur are the further south one heads from the Lehigh Valley, and especially south of the mainline PA Turnpike.
TUESDAY
The bulk of the showers and thunderstorms from overnight Monday look like they’ll probably exit much of the region by first thing Tuesday morning. Still, some upper level energy will linger behind our departing storm system for Tuesday keeping a chance for a shower or two in the forecast, mainly either side of midday. Regardless, we don’t anticipate the day to be a washout by any means. We’ll also likely start the day rather cloudy, but look for clouds to break up a bit more during the afternoon leading to more in the way of sunshine. High temperatures should once again reach the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
High pressure from our west will build towards the region for Wednesday and Thursday leading to partly or mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions for outdoor activities. Look for afternoon highs Wednesday to reach the lower 80s. Thursday warms up a bit into the mid and upper 80s, but humidity values should still be on the comfortable side.
FRIDAY
A cold front is expected to cross the region either late Thursday night or some time Friday. Forecast guidance differs a bit on just how much shower and thunderstorm activity encompasses this front, but for now, we’ll at least allow for a slight chance of a shower or storm for Friday with partly sunny skies otherwise, a slight uptick in humidity, and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: