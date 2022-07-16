TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy with a passing shower or t-storm in spots, mainly in the evening. Low: 66
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and humid; a spotty shower or t-storm possible, mainly in the afternoon. High: 86
SUNDAY NIGHT: Humid with increasing clouds; some showers or a t-storm moving in, especially late. Low: 70
After a seasonably warm and more comfortable end to the work week, our weekend has started a bit stickier again as Saturday featured a return to dew points in the 60s along with clouds and some sunshine. Once again high temperatures Saturday topped out not too far from normal mostly in the middle 80s. While many of us were dry for a while, we did start to see a more concentrated area of showers and some thunderstorms develop out across south-central Pennsylvania and slowly creep northeastward to near and just east of the Interstate 81 corridor later in the afternoon. A few more of us will stand the chance to get in on a little bit of this activity this evening. Humidity levels will continue to increase for the remainder of the weekend into early next week, and we'll also continue to track the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the period. The key word is scattered as no one day will be a washout, and thunderstorm activity will be hit or miss. Expect higher shower and thunderstorm chances Sunday night and especially Monday, the most likely time for some needed rain. But in between any showers and storms, expect a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine, with seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s and noticeably higher humidity levels. Thunderstorm chances diminish come the middle of next week but the heat will increase, with several 90-degree days likely and perhaps the first heat wave of the season for much of the area.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Dew points will continue to slowly climb into the 60s this evening while a small upper level disturbance moves across the region. The combination of this feature along with a slight uptick in the moisture conent in the air will help to lead to some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will get wet and no severe weather is expected, but any thunderstorm could produce lightning and some brief heavy rain, which wouldn't be a bad thing given the dry July so far. After midnight, thanks to the aforementioned upper level disturbance moving away offshore, much of any shower and thunderstorm activity should come to an end. It will be partly to mostly cloudy otherwise overnight with a sticky feel to the air and overnight lows only dropping to the mid and upper 60s.
SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT
Expect a partly sunny, warm, and humid day Sunday with a slight chance for a very spotty shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. No real forcing mechanisms are expected to move through during the daytime Sunday, so it's a good bet the large majority of the area stays dry during the day Sunday. High temperatures yet again should be close to seasonable normals in the mid to upper 80s. With higher dew points well into the 60s, a few locations may have heat index values right around 90 degrees. Shower and thunderstorm chances should increase a little again Sunday night as an area of low pressure moves over Lake Erie and pushes a warm front through our region. Similar to Saturday, the storm chances for the remainder of the weekend don't seem to pose any real severe threat, however brief heavy rain can't entirely be ruled out. Other than those scattered showers and thunderstorms mentioned for Sunday night, expect a mostly cloudy sky with a very sticky feel to the air, and overnight lows only dropping to around 70 degrees.
MONDAY
This will be the stickiest day of the forecast in the near term, and coincidentally, the best chance for the most widespread showers and thunderstorms. Low pressure that worked over Lake Erie Sunday night will track northeastward over the St. Lawrence River Valley Monday dragging a cold front from west to east across the region. While Monday shouldn't be a washout, it looks to be our best chance for some needed rain in several spots, with mostly clouds, but also a little hazy sun, between any thunderstorms. Yet again, the greatest threat with any thunderstorm seems to be heavy rain with very low concerns for any damaging wind, large hail, or tornadoes. Also, like the preceding few days, highs Monday will again be mired in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Tuesday and Wednesday look to be dry as high pressure returns. But in turn, the heat will increase a bit, with some near or slightly above 90-degree heat expected for the middle of next week, making it the hottest part of the forecast. Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday with high temperatures right around 90 degrees. Dew points and humidity actually should drop a decent amount compared to Monday, so at leas initially, all we'll deal with is just the heat for Tuesday. But then on Wednesday, dew points and humidity start to climb to more sticky levels, and we'll see high temperatures climb to hotter levels in the low and mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. Then on Thursday, a cold front will approach from our west later in the day bringing a return to scattered showers and thunderstorms, but not before a southwesterly wind flow in advance of the boundary leads to high temperatures again in the low to mid 90s along with high dew points and humidity. The first heat wave of the season for the Lehigh Valley could finally be in the cards from Tuesday through the latter half of the week with three or more straight days of 90-degree heat expected.
