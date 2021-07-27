The week started on a hot note but humidity wasn't too bad, and more of that is to come today but likely with more sunshine. After that, the hot weather goes on hiatus, and temperatures ease back into the seasonably warm low to mid 80s for the rest of the week and right through the weekend.
Outside of a shower or thunderstorm Tuesday night, Wednesday afternoon, and more than any other time later Thursday and Thursday night, much of the forecast remains dry and fairly quiet. Perhaps the nicest weather arrives behind another cold front later this week, with a pair of mostly sunny, dry, and comfy days in store for Friday and Saturday. Not too shabby for the traditionally hot and humid last week of July!
TUESDAY
This is the last hot day of the forecast, as highs pop back up to near 90 degrees, but with tolerable humidity levels by mid-summer standards.
It's a mostly sunny and dry day as well, with any thunderstorm chances holding off until after sunset.
A few storms are possible Tuesday night, especially north of the Lehigh Valley, as our next cold front slowly drops in our direction but weakens as it does so. Any storms should gradually weaken overnight as they attempt to drop south.
WEDNESDAY
Behind our next front, it's a little less hot, with our hump day highs expected to be in the mid 80s, perhaps with a touch more humidity than Tuesday. With that front not too far away, an afternoon shower or thunderstorm looks possible in a few spots, but not all that widespread as much of the day remains dry.
THURSDAY
This will be our next best chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, but even then, just some scattered stuff in the afternoon into the overnight hours as yet another cold front moves our way. A little more humidity will sneak in ahead of this front, fueling a few of those scattered late day storms. Nevertheless, we'll still manage some sun from time to time, with highs around 80-85 degrees.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
These may get the nod as the pick days of the forecast, if you value warmth, comfort, and sunshine. Look for a pair of mostly sunny and warm days and cool and comfy nights, with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Quite a nice way to start the weekend and wrap up the month of July!
