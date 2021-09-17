The week wrapped up on a mainly cloudy note on Friday, with abundant clouds and a light onshore flow off the ocean keeping temperatures mostly in the 70s throughout the day. Despite the clouds, it was still a mostly dry day, with just a spotty shower here or there. We'll head into the final weekend of summer with prospects for increasingly sunny and more comfortable weather, with a partly sunny and still sticky Saturday followed by a mostly sunny and less humid Sunday. The weekend is seasonably warm and mainly dry, with the exception of a stray shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon ahead of a weak cold front. Behind that front, it remains warm but an extended stretch of entirely dry and comfortable weather builds in for the start of next week from Sunday through Tuesday. A stronger cold front later next week will bring a brief return of some higher humidity and our best chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, centered on Thursday. Cooler and drier weather will likely follow.
TONIGHT
Skies should remain mostly cloudy overnight with the chance of a spotty shower early, then some patchy fog late. Most of the night is dry and still somewhat muggy with overnight lows in the mid 60s once again.
SATURDAY
While the first half of the weekend likewise looks mostly dry, just enough moisture may remain as a weak cold front passes through for a shower or thunderstorm to pop up in a few spots on Saturday afternoon. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs inching back above 80 degrees. It's also the final sticky day for what has been a relatively sticky week by September standards.
SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY
This could end up as one of the nicest three days stretches we've had in a little while. Skies should be partly to mostly sunny each day, with comfortably warm highs around 80, give or take a few degrees, and comfier overnight lows finally dipping back into the 50s. Sunday and Monday look very comfortable, with the humidity just ticking up a bit starting Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Ahead of a late week cold front, clouds and humidity levels will increase more noticeably Wednesday into Thursday, along with a round of showers and thunderstorms ahead of that front, sometime from late Wednesday into Thursday, although the timing is still uncertain. This is by far the best and really only chance for widespread rainfall in the forecast for the next seven days, and there's the potential for a little heavy rain or some gusty storms.
FRIDAY
Another shot of drier and more comfortable air comes down to end next week, with highs in the low 70s on Friday with partly sunny skies expected, followed by a mostly clear, cool, and comfy night with lows down near 50 degrees.
TRACK THE WEATHER: