It was finally nice to see some sunshine to start the day on Thursday, after a week that has otherwise been dominated by clouds since Monday. Granted, clouds returned in the afternoon for many of us north and west of the Interstate 95 corridor, putting a cap as to just how warm it got. Where the sunshine continued later into the day, highs soared into the mid to upper 80s for much of New Jersey and the Delaware Valley, while the rest of eastern Pennsylvania saw sticky but less hot highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
For Friday, high pressure builds in and will provide the region with a sun-tastic holiday weekend weather-wise, with comfortably warm highs, cool and comfy sleeping weather at night, and refreshingly low humidity all the while. We'll stay dry through Labor Day Monday and probably even Tuesday as well, before rain chances and humidity levels sneak up next week.
FRIDAY
A cold front should slowly clear the coast on Friday, allowing skies to become partly to mostly sunny and humidity levels to drop.
Outside of a few early morning clouds, expect a warm but drier day with highs still in the mid 80s, but the air mass turning more comfortable as the day progresses.
With mostly clear skies and light winds overnight, lows will drop into the mid 50s, which is "open your windows" cool compared to the past few nights.
THIS WEEKEND
We're saving the nicest weather for when most of us want it, the weekend. And it's not just any weekend, as it's the three day Labor Day holiday weekend.
High pressure will build in on Saturday, crest overhead early Sunday, and then slowly slide off the New England coast and off into eastern Canada early next week. All the while, skies should be mostly sunny with seasonably and comfortably warn highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
MONDAY (LABOR DAY)
High pressure sliding off to our northeast will set up more of an onshore wind off the ocean, but otherwise our weather remains the same.
Expect sunshine and some patchy clouds on Labor Day, making us three for three for the holiday weekend weather-wise. Highs will inch up into the low 80s, and humidity levels may creep up just a bit compared to the weekend but remain well within the tolerable range.