While our Tuesday brought a welcome reprieve from Monday's wet and windy weather, the warmth that we started the week with was replaced by sharply cooler temperatures. After near 70-degree highs on Sunday and Monday, highs fell back into the low to mid 50s on a partly to mostly cloudy but dry day on Tuesday. The cooling trend continues the rest of the week, as we watch a parade of weak disturbances through Friday bring a few rounds of light showers, rain for most but perhaps a little snow at times for some in the higher elevations. Temperatures will continue to ease lower, with highs the next three days within a few degrees of the 50-degree mark. Considering our average high for mid-April is actually closer to 60 degrees, we'll wrap up the week with a stretch of unseasonably cool temperatures, before a gradual rebound over the weekend into early next week.
TONIGHT
The first disturbance in our aforementioned parade arrives overnight, as a weak area of low pressure ripples along an old front stalled off the East Coast. As a result, expect mostly cloudy skies with a little light rain developing overnight, with the steadiest light rain likely towards the Delaware Valley and the shore closest to our offshore front. Farther north and west into the higher elevations, a little wet snow may fall, but with little to no accumulation to show for it. Rainfall amounts will be light, with only a few hundredths of an inch farther north with 0.10" to 0.25" farther south and closer to the Interstate 95 corridor.
WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT
As our low departs on out to sea early Wednesday, any early morning showers will come to an end, and clouds will break for some sunshine as most of the day looks dry. Highs continue to trend cooler, with expected high temperatures only in the low 50s for our hump day, with a noticeable but not too brisk west to northwest breeze making it feel a bit cooler still. Our next disturbance approaches Wednesday night, this time from the Great Lakes, and could bring a few spotty rain or snow showers overnight, this time especially north and west towards the Interstate 80 and 81 corridors.
THURSDAY
Disturbance #2 slides off the coast on Thursday, but a spotty rain or snow shower may linger. Otherwise, expect clouds to likewise linger but break for at least some sunshine during the day. Despite a little sun, those west to northwest breezes continue to reinforce the already cool air in place, as highs ease a bit lower and likely struggle to even reach 50 degrees. So expect upper 40s for most, more than 10 degrees cooler than our mid-April average.
FRIDAY
Our third disturbance "floating" along in our parade will be the strongest of the three, and likely bring a round of steadier but still mostly light rain the second half of Friday into Friday night. Once again, the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley will be cold enough for some wet snow, and perhaps a little light accumulation on grassy surfaces in the evening or overnight. For everyone else, it's a chilly rain from midday Friday on, steadiest in the afternoon and evening hours, with rainfall totals around or over 0.25" but less than 0.50". For the second straight day, highs will likely only make it into the upper 40s. Rain and wet snow will continue into Friday night, gradually tapering late.
THIS WEEKEND
Temperatures should finally start an upward trend over the weekend, albeit a gradual one. Clouds and perhaps an early morning shower south and east of the Lehigh Valley should mix with some sunshine on Saturday, which looks mostly dry as highs inch up into the mid 50s. Upper 50s will be the rule on Sunday, ahead of a cold front that will bring in more clouds during the day and perhaps some rain later in the day as that front approaches. A west to northwest flow will keep temperatures from warming too much, but we should creep back up to near 60 degrees early next week.