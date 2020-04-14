Weather Alert

NJZ001-007-PAZ060>062-150845- /O.NEW.KPHI.FR.Y.0001.200416T0500Z-200416T1300Z/ Sussex-Warren-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 334 PM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$