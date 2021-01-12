While plenty of clouds blanketed our skies for most of the day on Monday and kept temperatures mired in the mid to upper 30s, it was a dry day. And for most of us, it was the eighth straight day of dry weather with more to come this week. Clouds began to clear out late Monday, and skies turned out mainly clear last night setting the stage for some seasonably cold overnight lows. Many of us dropped down to either side of 20 degrees last night which is about where our lows should be for this time of the year.
Partly to mostly sunny skies will now take us through the middle of the week over the next three days. It should be the sunniest stretch of weather so far this year, and as a bonus, also the mildest stretch of the year so far as well. Highs should inch higher into the 40s each day for the rest of this week, eventually ending up close to 50 degrees by week’s end.
At that point, a cold front will sweep through with nothing more than a few rain showers Friday night out ahead of it, and a few scattered rain and/or snow showers behind it into Saturday. While colder temperatures return over the weekend, it’s only a return to reality with seasonably cold mid to upper 30s back for the weekend.
The common theme of 2021 so far, no big storms and no big arctic outbreaks, looks to hold true for the next seven days.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY
High pressure will be firmly in control of our weather through the middle and latter portion of the week as it builds to our south. No precipitation is expected and our skies should be rather sunny.
Thursday probably features the most cloud cover as a weak upper level piece of energy is again expected to track through. Our wind flow will start to turn more westerly and then southwesterly and this will aid in pushing in milder air to the region.
Look for highs each day through the period to climb through the 40s, with low 40s expected Tuesday, mid 40s Wednesday, and upper 40s Thursday.
Lows tonight will once again be seasonably cold dropping well down into the 20s. These numbers will start to get a little warmer as the week progresses however with Wednesday night’s lows expected to drop into the upper 20s, then Thursday night’s lows only expected to drop no lower than 30 degrees.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
A late week cold front will bring our next chance of precipitation, but highs may sneak up to 50 degrees ahead of that front on Friday. Don’t expect much moisture, as it’s probably just a few rain showers early Friday night, and perhaps a few scattered snow showers later at night and early in the weekend.
A reinforcing shot of seasonably colder air arrives after our front slides off the coast for the weekend, with highs settling back into the mid to upper 30s with partly sunny skies and brisk winds.
There remains no big storms or big arctic outbreak concerns in our forecast for the foreseeable future. There are some indications as we get closer to the end of January into the beginning of February that the pattern does turn much colder and stormier, but that is still a long ways off and a lot can change between now and then. Stay tuned!
TRACK THE WEATHER: