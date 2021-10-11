After a mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler weekend with a few showers or some drizzle, we dried out nicely on Monday, but couldn't fully clear out just yet. That's been an ongoing issue since last week, with stubborn low clouds and some patchy fog keeping sunshine rather limited most days. But when the sun does come out, we really warm up nicely, most notably last Friday when highs soared close to 80 degrees. With a little more sunshine expected going forward with each day that passes this week, we may find ourselves back up not far from 80 degrees once again, especially the second half of the week. Keep in mind our average high for mid-October is in the mid 60s, and our average low in the mid 40s. We'll be generally running 6 to 12 degrees warmer than those numbers through Saturday, before a more seasonable and cooler fall-like pattern may finally take hold next week. All the while, it's a mainly dry week ahead, that is until a strong cold front passes later Saturday or Saturday night. Out ahead of it, there will be a line of showers and even a thunderstorm. Behind it, our cooler pattern becomes established. So enjoy some extended summer of sorts this week, with a more fall-like feel arriving next week.
TONIGHT
Like last night, expect mostly cloudy skies to be the rule, and some areas of low clouds and fog will redevelop towards sunrise. With the cloud cover, another fairly mild night for mid-October is on the way, with lows mostly in the upper 50s, similar to where we finished late Sunday night.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
While we'll keep a light onshore breeze off the ocean into Tuesday, which is a large part of the reason we've been so cloudy of late, winds will finally shift to a more westerly, land-based direction starting Wednesday. As that happens, the sun should become a little more prevalent. So Tuesday brings clouds and fog in the morning and then a little afternoon sunshine, much like we saw today. Come Wednesday, we'll still have some early morning fog but those low clouds will be more apt to burn off quicker, allowing for more sunshine by afternoon. Highs will inch up a few degrees each day with the increasing sunshine, with low 70s Tuesday and mid 70s by Wednesday.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
A partly sunny, mostly dry, and increasingly warm pattern will highlight the end of the work and school week, as highs climb farther into the upper 70s, with some backyard thermometers flirting with 80 degrees. The nights will be mild as well, with lows not far from 60°.
THIS WEEKEND
A strong cold front will approach later Saturday, most likely Saturday night the way things look right now. Out ahead of that front, it's partly sunny, warm, and even a bit humid on Saturday with highs again well into the 70s. There will be a narrow band of showers and given the warmth and humidity, even a thunderstorm, out ahead of the front late Saturday or Saturday night. Once the front passes, it is much cooler and comfier and more fall-like starting Sunday, with highs back to seasonable levels in the mid 60s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: