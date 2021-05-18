For the first time in two weeks, 80-degree warmth returned to the area. And while our run of 80-degree high temperatures a few weeks back was a one and done ordeal (on May 4th), these 80s plan on sticking around for an extended stretch of time, perhaps right through the coming weekend. All the while, it’s a mainly dry stretch of weather as well. So the big picture is clear: partly sunny and warm days with highs mostly in the 80s the next five days. But as they say, the devil is in the details, and there are a few things we’re watching. A weak back door front may set up shop somewhere over eastern Pennsylvania or New Jersey later this week, and be a boundary between temperatures well into the 80s west of the front versus 70s to around 80 degree temps east of it. That front could also serve as a focus to trigger a shower or thunderstorm any day later this week or over the weekend. But as of right now, where this front may end up or how sharp or active a boundary it will be remains to be seen. A stronger front later Sunday will provide our best chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, followed by somewhat cooler temperatures for all by Monday.
TONIGHT
The few fair weather cumulus cloud that popped up during the day will melt away this evening, leaving mainly clear skies with light winds and comfortable temperatures in the low 50s overnight.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and increasingly warm temperatures, with highs mostly in the mid 80s. Wednesday looks entirely dry and Thursday may end up that way too, but there is just the small chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm popping up, especially if that back door cold front does end up somewhere nearby. Humidity levels will remain within comfortable ranges, so no oppressive air mass is thankfully on the way.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
These days look partly sunny and mostly dry, but depending on the existence and orientation of that back door front, there could be a shower or thunderstorm or two popping up during the day. Most of us remain in the low to mid 80s, with warmest temperatures the farther west you travel, and slight cooler temperatures farther east into New Jersey, especially the closer to the coast you are where 70s will be the rule.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
A stronger front later Sunday may bring our best chance for a few showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Ahead of that front, the warmth may peak with highs into the mid and maybe upper 80s, depending on how much sunshine is available. Behind that front Monday, cooler air will likely filter in and highs settle back into the more seasonable 70s.
