Overall, it was an unseasonably chilly and brisk Tuesday, especially compared to the warmer days we've been spoiled with lately. High temperatures will steadily warm the rest of the week, with seasonable middle 60s on Wednesday and 70-degree warmth returning on Thursday, with a good deal of mid-week sunshine expected as well. The warmest temperatures arrive Friday and it remains warm on Saturday too ahead of our next cold front. The front will approach over the weekend bringing our best chance of rain over the next several days, likely either later Saturday or early Sunday. Cooler temperatures will follow for early next week, perhaps upper 50s Monday before rebounding back to the 60s.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
After a cloudy and dreary day, skies will gradually start to clear up tonight, becoming mostly clear. With that being said, the cooler air will still be in place and that paired with clearing skies and somewhat of a breeze will make for a brisk and chilly night. Temperatures will fall down into the chilly 30s late tonight and into Wednesday morning. Expect a more seasonable mid-April day on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs back up in the low 60s, although a brisk westerly breeze around 10-20mph will linger another day.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The second half of the week looks dry and increasingly warm. Come Thursday and Friday, a warm front should come through dry, with no rain to show for it, but the winds will shift from the south and a more noticeable warm up will commence. Come Thursday, highs should climb into the low to mid-70s, with 85-degree warmth possibly back for an encore come Friday, with partly sunny skies expected to wrap up the week.
THIS WEEKEND
We'll still be on the warm side of an approaching cold front to start the weekend on Saturday, which looks to feature some increase in clouds as well as increasingly brisk southerly breezes The timing of the front is still unclear, but a slower front would mean a halfway-decent Saturday with partly sunny skies and continued warm temperatures closer to 80 degrees, while a faster front would mean more clouds and an earlier arrival of some showers, but still warm highs somewhere in the 70s. Right now, Saturday night looks to be the best educated guess on timing the frontal passage, and our best and only chance for measurable rain in the forecast. On the other side of that front, it's breezy and drier but also cooler for later in the weekend into the start of the following week, with more seasonably cool highs back closer to 60 degrees.
