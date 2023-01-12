TONIGHT: Cloudy and increasingly breezy and warm with periods of rain and a rumble of thunder; temps rise into the 50s. Low: 48 (early evening)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers ending early; some partial clearing late. Morning high then temps slowly fall. High: 53
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, brisk, and colder. Low: 28
While there's been a little light rain and drizzle today, and even a hint of light snow early this morning in the higher elevations, our wettest weather is still to come, and that will mainly occur overnight Thursday as a strong cold front heads our way. Ahead of that front, expect periods of rain overnight, a few downpours, and even a rumble of thunder. Also expect a surge of milder air to accompany the rain and some brisk winds as well, with temps rising into the 50s overnight. We'll start Friday with some leftover showers and leftover mild air with morning highs in the low 50s, then drier and cooler are the themes for Friday with slowly falling temps as skies begin to clear towards evening. That will set up a dry holiday weekend, with a rare cold day (at least for this January) on Saturday, then some pleasant weather for Sunday and Monday as the brief cold shot eases. Next week is marked by more mild air and a few rain chances, with no sustained cold or any snow chances in sight. Sorry snow lovers!
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
An increasingly wet, warm, and windy night is on the way, with showers, some heavy, becoming more widespread overnight, and a rare January rumble of thunder is also possible. Temperatures will hold steady or slowly rise overnight into and through the 50s, as brisk south winds around 15mph gust to 30mph at times. Up to a half inch to an inch of rain is expected, especially for spots that see a few heavy downpours, with lighter amounts points south and east towards the Delaware Valley and the shore. The high temperature for both Thursday and Friday will likely occur during the overnight hours tonight.
FRIDAY
A cold front will sweep the rain offshore early Friday, so any lingering showers Friday morning should come to an end. While still a bit wet, it will also be warm to start the day, with morning temperatures still likely on the plus side of the 50-degree mark. However, that front will not only sweep the rain away, but the warmth as well. So temperatures will actually slowly but steadily fall during the day, even as we dry out, through the 40s and then into the upper 30s by evening. Expect winds to shift from the west and remain rather brisk, gusting up to 25mph, which will help to usher in the cooler air. Skies remain mostly cloudy through midday, with some partial clearing possible by mid-to-late afternoon. After spending Thursday night in the 50s, Friday night will be much colder, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s, and a brisk breeze continuing to add an extra chill.
SATURDAY
Cold has been a scarce commodity so far in 2023, and it will remain that way over the next seven days. The one exception looks to be Saturday, which will actually feel like an early January day should. Expect partly sunny skies, a continued blustery breeze, and highs only in the mid 30s. Since northwest winds remain active and gust at times to 30mph, wind chills likely remain below freezing all day, for the first time since the day after Christmas. This won't be as bitter a cold as our Christmas arctic blast, but it will be a seasonably cold Saturday, if but for one day.
SUNDAY AND MLK MONDAY
The rest of the holiday weekend looks quite nice, as the cold and wind from Saturday ease and abundant sunshine prevails. Expect mostly sunny skies both days with highs inching up to around 40 degrees on Sunday and then the low to mid 40s on MLK Day Monday. Winds will be lighter, so there won't be as much of a chill.
REST OF NEXT WEEK
Winter will remain on hiatus, with milder temperatures prevailing the rest of the week, with highs mostly in the 40s and perhaps another 50° day sneaking in to the mix late in the week. That means skiers and snow lovers will have to continue to exercise their patience, as they have all winter. Expect the chance of some rain showers on Tuesday and then again later Thursday, but no big storms appear to be in the offing.
