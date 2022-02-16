After a three day wintry interlude with our Sunday snow followed by two days of bitter cold, we've clawed our way back to some comfortably mild highs around 45-50° for everyone except the Poconos. And the warmest day this week is still to come on Thursday, as most places should make a run past 60 degrees, even with increasing clouds, winds, and eventually some rain later in the day. The warm, wet, and windy weather comes out ahead of a cold front, with the steadiest rain and possibly even a rare February thunderstorm sliding through Thursday night. Behind our front, it's seasonably cool but not excessively cold for the upcoming weekend, with a pair of partly to mostly sunny days. But with brisk winds and even a passing snow shower Saturday, Sunday gets the nod as the better weekend day. Another warming trend arrives early next week, with 50-something-degree highs back from Monday through Wednesday, and Tuesday bringing our next chance for some rain showers.
TONIGHT
After a few nights in the single digits and teens earlier this week, it's a much milder Wednesday night for everyone. With partly to mostly cloudy skies and a light southerly breeze persisting overnight, lows will remain above freezing, and actually in the upper 30s, a good 25 to 35 degrees warmer than the last few nights for some of us. Watch for some patchy fog late tonight as the milder air becomes more established.
THURSDAY
This will be the warmest day we've had in some time - challenging records highs for some even as clouds and rain chances increase. The current record highs for February 17th in Allentown is 63° and in Reading 64°. We'll be in the neighborhood of those numbers, although may fall a degree or two short. The warmth will come with a price though, and that is an increasingly gusty southwesterly breeze ahead of an approaching cold front, with gusts up to 40mph by Thursday night. Rain is also expected, the steadiest of which will fall Thursday night but some showers may arrive as early as mid to late afternoon on Thursday. Rainfall totals look to average around a half inch, so no widespread flooding issues are expected.
FRIDAY
Our cold front will sweep the rain offshore by the time most of us wake up on Friday, although it will remain windy during the day with 40mph gusts, this time from the west, still possible. Clouds will break for some sunshine with morning highs around 50 degrees, but cooler air rides those blustery winds in during the day and temperatures will likely fall through the 40s during the day, maybe into the 30s before the day concludes. We'll be back down to seasonably cold levels Friday night with lows down around 20 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend looks seasonably chilly/cool with partly sunny skies on Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday, and highs around 40 degrees both days. With a lingering but less gusty breeze on Saturday and the chance of a snow shower, Sunday looks to be the more comfortable weekend day with more sunshine and less wind.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Highs will surge back into the 50s for the first half of next week, with partly sunny skies expected Monday and Wednesday and more clouds with some passing rain showers tucked in between on Tuesday. Right now, no big storms are on the weather menu through next week.
