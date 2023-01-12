This is the 12th day of the month, and snow and cold have been scarce to say the least. There are no signs of that changing over at least the next week, and perhaps two weeks.
In fact, another surge of wet and mild weather is on the way to wrap up this week, as a cold front brings some wet weather Thursday and especially Thursday night, accompanied by 45-50 degrees high temperatures over the next few days.
Breezes will pick up both ahead of and behind our front, and those breezes will deliver a brief shot of seasonably chilly and brisk weather over what looks to be a mainly dry weekend.
Then temperatures climb back into the cool but not cold 40s most of next week, with additional chances for some wet (and not white) weather centered on Tuesday and again late in the week, with the late week rain again accompanied by another run at 50-degree warmth.
There's no sign of any prolonged cold or any bona fide opportunity for snow through at least the third week of January.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT
Our warm front will lift through, and brisk southeast winds will increase and send highs to near 45-50 degrees by Thursday evening, and temperatures will hover near or just below 50° overnight as well.
Expect a few rain or snow showers early in the morning or some patch drizzle, with a few Pocono icy patches possible.
However, it's only wet after that as the milder air surges in.
Expect a bit of light rain and drizzle anytime Thursday, though it likely won't rain all day or all that hard either, at least through sunset.
The steadiest rain arrives Thursday night, which looks breezy and quiet mild albeit rather wet. Around a half inch to an inch of rain is currently the expectation.
FRIDAY
While there may be a shower leftover early Friday morning, expect a mostly dry day with plenty of clouds, brisk breezes that shift from the west, and gradually cooler temperatures.
So expect morning highs near 50 degrees, then temps slowly falling through the 40s during the day.
Skies should clear Friday night, setting up a cooler but drier weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
For one day anyway, it will feel like January on Saturday. It's a partly sunny, blustery, and seasonably cold day. But compared with where we've been all month long so far, it will likely feel pretty cold.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs only in the mid 30s, and with a brisk northwest wind around 15-25mph, the wind chills will be in the 20s most of the day. The chill won't last long, but be prepared for somewhat of a wintry feel, at least the best we can muster this month so far.
For Sunday, both the winds and the cold will relent a bit, with mostly sunny skies, lighter winds, and highs inching back above 40 degrees.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Next week should start with a partly to mostly sunny Monday, with highs inching a bit higher into the mid 40s.
We'll stay in the mid 40s Tuesday, but we'll also have more clouds and a few showers as a weak front slides through. There's no cold air behind that front, so it's upper 40s to near 50 degrees later in the week, with another round of rain and not snow, given the lack of cold, later Thursday into early Friday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: