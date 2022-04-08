We have certainly been in a wet pattern as of late with a good chunk of the region already receiving more than 2 inches of rain in just the past week. Another soaker was seen Thursday as a cold front moved in from our west, while an area of low pressure rode up from the south along the boundary. Many areas have seen close to 1 inch of rain from this storm system as the rain was locally heavy at times, and some minor flooding occurred in poor drainage areas, low-lying spots, and along a few creeks and streams. Drier times are anticipated for the end of the week into the weekend, however a couple spotty showers will remain possible. While Friday looks milder thanks to a return to some sunshine, a deep upper level trough with our jet stream will settle in for the weekend bringing a reinforcing shot of cool air. The good news for warmer weather fans is that a pretty significant pattern change looks to unfold next week. A ridge in the jet stream will replace the trough and strong surface high pressure will center itself to our south. This combination will lead to high temperatures getting back into the 70s for several days next week, and it also appears that will come with some sunshine and a decent dry stretch.
FRIDAY
Friday definitely looks to be an improvement compared to Thursday as drier air building in on a westerly breeze in the wake of our storm system leads to a return to at least some sunshine. An upper level trough slowly building in from our west during the afternoon will increase the clouds and may even spark a few showers, but overall, dry times will dominate much of our Friday. The westerly downsloping wind in combination with the return to some sun will also aid in kicking high temperatures back up to milder levels around 60 degrees.
THE WEEKEND
High temperatures will be dropping back to slightly below normal levels for the weekend with a breeze adding a little extra chill to the air as a broad upper level trough with our jet stream moves overhead. The heart of this trough will pass through on Saturday leading to limited sunshine and also possibly a spotty shower, although dry times should dominate. High temperatures Saturday are expected to reach the low to mid 50s. Lows Saturday night are expected to drop to some chilly levels for this time of the year in the mid to upper 30s. The aforementioned upper level trough should start to exit for Sunday meaning we probably see a bit more sunshine compared to Saturday with just the slightest of chances for a shower or two, again probably mainly in the afternoon. It will remain breezy however Sunday, and it also looks even cooler compared to Saturday, as highs are only expected to climb to around or just above 50 degrees. Lows Sunday night are once again expected to drop to chilly levels in the low to mid 30s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A pretty significant pattern change will start to unfold at the start of next week as the upper level trough from the weekend that was responsible for the cool air exits stage right out to sea. The trough will get replaced by a ridge while surface high pressure will strengthen over the Carolinas and position itself just off the Southeast coast eventually. The result will be a return to a south or southwesterly wind flow for our region which in turn will drive in some much warmer air. Monday should see a return to more pleasant afternoon highs back to around 60 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. Then on Tuesday, temperatures should really start to take off as highs soar into the low and mid 70s. Once again, dry weather is anticipated with a mix of sun and clouds. It looks like the warmth won’t be ending Tuesday and will continue through at least the latter portion of the week.
