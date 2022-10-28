It was great to see the sunshine on Thursday as the blue skies of mid-fall made a welcome return to the area, further highlighting the peak fall color for many of us. It was cooler than the past few days, with seasonably cool highs around 60-65 degrees. It was also rather breezy as well, but at least it was brighter and drier than the rest of the week has been. And it will remain both bright and dry for Friday to wrap up the work and school week, and for the weekend as well with lots of sunshine and highs either side of 60 degrees, along with some chillier nights deep down into the 30s. There are still a few tricks up Mother Nature's sleeve for Halloween Monday, with at least some clouds and showers. But it's trended a little less wet than it initially looked, and Tuesday's forecast has improved as the unsettled weather may depart more quickly. Here's hoping, especially for Phillies fans!
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
There will still be a bit of a breeze today but it won't be quite as brisk as Thursday. It will end up a few degrees cooler thanks to some clouds that will mix in with the sunshine. It's still a nice fall day overall, dry and pleasant with seasonably cool highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Another clear and cold night will follow as lows drop into the lower and middle 30s.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure remains in control this weekend, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and mostly sunny skies at least to start on Sunday, with some clouds likely increasing late in the day. Expect highs to remain close to average and in the low 60s both days, with a few showers possible by very late Sunday night as clouds thicken after the weekend and rain chances increase to start next week. However, it looks like it's only light and scattered rain showers that will be in the offing toward dawn Monday morning.
HALLOWEEN MONDAY
Mother Nature may be up to a few tricks on Halloween, with cloudier skies and at least some occasional rain showers. Right now, it doesn't look to be a soaker, with just some periodic light rain showers from Sunday night through Monday and then Halloween night as well. Despite the clouds, highs may inch up a few degrees into the mid 60s. And as a result of the clouds, temperatures won't be as chilly Monday night as recent nights, with lows in the mid 50s. So those with candy collecting plans Monday evening or World Series tickets as the series shifts to Citizens Bank Park should prepare for at least some scattered showers, but hopefully not enough to rain to entirely dampen plans.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Tuesday's forecast has improved over the last 24 hours, which bodes well for Game 4 of the World Series Tuesday night in Philadelphia. There could still be some clouds or a few showers leftover early Tuesday, but latest trends suggest some clearing and drying to take place during the day Tuesday, with a dry and pleasant Wednesday as well. It will remain fairly mild by late October and early November standards, with highs in the mid 60s each afternoon, above our average high which is actually closer to 60 degrees.
